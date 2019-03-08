Daggers boss Taylor delighted at response with huge Aldershot thrashing

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor was delighted with his squad's response as they sealed a 6-1 win over Aldershot Town.

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge collides with Mitch Walker of Aldershot Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

A brace from loanee Ben House as well as goals from Manny Onariase, Joan Luque, Will Wright and Joe Quigley sealed the three points for the Daggers at Victoria Road.

And boss Taylor was pleased to stop his side's slide down the table after losing back-to-back games previously.

"I'm delighted with the way our players responded, we needed a result, as our recent form hasn't been good enough.

"They responded with some fantastic goals and some fantastic football.

"Over a season you have your good and bad days, of course today was a very good one, we got Ben in on loan from Reading and he scored a fantastic goal early on to set our afternoon up.

"After that we scored some excellent goals, it's been a good afternoon, I do feel for Aldershot as whenever that happens it's just one of those days that you have to take on the chin and regroup."