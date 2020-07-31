Daggers announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 season

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced their retained list which includes Alex McQueen and Chike Kandi departing the club while Manny Onariase could be sold to a Football League club.

Versatile Alex McQueen, attacker Chike Kandi, winger Bagasan Graham, midfielder Harold Odametey, left-back Will Wood, defenders Will Wright and Gabriel Zakuani are all out of contract at the club following the expiration of their contracts.

Angelo Balanta, Mitch Brundle, Kenny Clark, Luke Croll, Sam Deering, James Dobson, Reece Grant, Elliot Justham, Joan Luque, Joe Quigley, Matt Robinson and Myles Weston.

Defender Manny Onariase is under contract for the upcoming season, however the club are in advanced negotiations with an EFL club, which may result in his departure.

Manager Daryl McMahon has also decided to offer new deals to goalkeeper Josh Strizovic, full-back Andrew Eleftheriou, and midfielder Harry Phipps.

Assistant manager Terry Harris will also be leaving the club on the expiry of his contract.

The club said: “We would like to thank Terry for his efforts during the previous two seasons and wish him well as he moves onto the next chapter of his career, but we are sure that we will still be seeing him at the football club from time to time.”