Daggers appoint Gritt as assistant manager and add Jupp to coaching staff

PUBLISHED: 16:51 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 06 January 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) looks on during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) looks on during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have appointed Steve Gritt as joint assistant manager and Dave Jupp as first-team coach to bolster up the backroom staff of newly-appointed manager Daryl McMahon.

In Steve Gritt's playing days he enjoyed spells with Bournemouth, Charlton Athletic and Walsall.

Since retiring as a player, Gritt has undertaken roles such as manager, assistant manager and scout at clubs including the likes of Charlton Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion, Millwall, Bournemouth, Ebbsfleet United and Macclesfield Town.

He was assistant under McMahon at both Ebbsfleet and Macclesfield.

Jupp was part of the coaching team alongside McMahon and Gritt during their time at Ebbsfleet United - including the successful National League south play-off campaign in 2017.

He will not only be the first-team coach but also the fitness and conditioning coach.

Jody Brown and Neil Withington have left their roles of first-team coach and fitness and conditioning coach respectively with immediate effect.

