Search

Advanced search

Daggers swiftly appoint ex-Macclesfield Town boss McMahon

PUBLISHED: 15:23 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 03 January 2020

Macclesfield Town manager Daryl McMahon (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Macclesfield Town manager Daryl McMahon (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the appointment of Daryl McMahon as the club's new manager replacing Peter Taylor.

McMahon joins the Daggers following the news of his resignation as manager of League Two outfit Macclesfield Town.

The Irishman joined Ebbsfleet United as a player in 2013, and was appointed manager two years later.

After defeat to Maidstone United in the 2016 National League South Play-Off Final, he led the Fleet to promotion, and followed that up with a run to the National League Play-Off Semi-Finals.

You may also want to watch:

He then left Stonebridge Road in November 2018, and was appointed as Macclesfield Town boss in August 2019.

The 36-year-old also had an extensive playing career, amassing over 350 appearances, turning out for the likes of Leyton Orient, Stevenage Borough, Dover Athletic, and Ebbsfleet United.

McMahon will watch tomorrow's game against Torquay United from the stand, and will take charge of the Daggers' FA Trophy Second Round tie away at Notts County next Saturday.

Executive Chairman Peter B Freund spoke about the appointment of McMahon:

"Daryl was our first choice from the moment we started this process and we are thrilled that he has agreed to lead the Daggers moving forward and into the future."

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Most Read

Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google

Three arrests after police called to fight in JD Sports in Barking

Officers rushed to JD Sports in Ripple Road, Barking, after receiving reports of a fight taking place inside at 12.41pm today. Picture: Michael Adkins

Search for missing Barking man: Police believe body is that of Dennis Farnall

Dennis Farnall, 62, was last seen on December 20, in Barking. Picture: Met Police

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Boy reported missing from Chadwell Heath has been found

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers blog: McMahon Taylor-made for managerial post

Digger Dagger signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Daggers swiftly appoint ex-Macclesfield Town boss McMahon

Macclesfield Town manager Daryl McMahon (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brown insists Daggers have platform to build on for Torquay contest

Frankie Sutherland of Ebbsfleet and Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

Barking and Bedfont Sports have come along way says boss Gardner

Donate your old toys to The Entertainer to bring smiles to new faces

Donate your old toys to The Entertainer to bring smiles to new faces. Picture: The Entertainer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists