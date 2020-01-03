Daggers swiftly appoint ex-Macclesfield Town boss McMahon

Dagenham & Redbridge have announced the appointment of Daryl McMahon as the club's new manager replacing Peter Taylor.

McMahon joins the Daggers following the news of his resignation as manager of League Two outfit Macclesfield Town.

The Irishman joined Ebbsfleet United as a player in 2013, and was appointed manager two years later.

After defeat to Maidstone United in the 2016 National League South Play-Off Final, he led the Fleet to promotion, and followed that up with a run to the National League Play-Off Semi-Finals.

He then left Stonebridge Road in November 2018, and was appointed as Macclesfield Town boss in August 2019.

The 36-year-old also had an extensive playing career, amassing over 350 appearances, turning out for the likes of Leyton Orient, Stevenage Borough, Dover Athletic, and Ebbsfleet United.

McMahon will watch tomorrow's game against Torquay United from the stand, and will take charge of the Daggers' FA Trophy Second Round tie away at Notts County next Saturday.

Executive Chairman Peter B Freund spoke about the appointment of McMahon:

"Daryl was our first choice from the moment we started this process and we are thrilled that he has agreed to lead the Daggers moving forward and into the future."