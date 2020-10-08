Search

Dagenham & Redbridge awarded funding to help them return to action

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 October 2020

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Dagenham & Redbridge are celebrating receiving funding from the Premier League to help them prepare for the restart of football.

The Matchday Support Fund grant will help Dagenham & Redbridge put in place measures that will enable the start of the 2020/21 season given the challenges caused by COVID-19.

The Daggers will be using this money for such things as setting up their streaming service and measures to make the ground Covid secure for players and staff.

The Matchday Support Fund is managed by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF), which is financed by the Premier League and supports non-league and Women’s Football Pyramid clubs with the cost of improvements to their grounds.

The Matchday Support Fund follows the recent Pitch and Club Preparation Funds, which saw £8.7m in grants awarded by the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation to prepare the country’s playing surfaces and facilities for the return of football.

Daggers Managing Director, Stephen Thompson, said: “The matchday support grant is a great help to not only us but all the clubs eligible for this grant throughout the non-league pyramid and we are extremely grateful for the support.”

