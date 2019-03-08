Daggers attacker Balanta is pleased to extend his deal as they look to move forward

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge attacker Angelo Balanta is pleased to pen a new contract at the club that will keep him at Victoria Road until 2022.

The 29-year-old forward joined the club just under a year ago from Boreham Wood, and has been a vital part of the side ever since.

The former Queens Park Rangers youngster has made 40 appearances for the Daggers to date, scoring 13 goals, and currently leads the Daggers' scoring charts this season, finding the back of the net on six occasions.

"I'm really pleased, it's been ongoing for a couple of weeks now, and the fact that I've got it over the line I'm happy," Balanta said.

"Since I've come through the door, it's been set in stone in which way the club want to go, and obviously last year was about keeping in this league and we did that.

"This year we started off a bit patchy first couple of games but we found our feet now we're doing alright.

"There is a long way to go, but if we can stay in the mix I'm sure we'll be ok."

Balanta has also insisted there is more to come from him yet this season as he feels he should have more goals and more assists to his name.

"I'm more than just goals in this team, I like to create for the team and other players to score, but scoring as well is part of my game.

"To be honest I've played every game now and I should probably have more, so that's a little bit disappointing on my behalf, but overall I'm pleased with how it's going and hopefully I can improve on that."

Daggers went on an 11 game unbeaten before falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Notts County last week and then had their away fixture at Stockport County postponed due to travel issues on Saturday.

The former Boreham Wood man wants them to remain positive as they now look to bounce back to winnig ways while also revealing good team performances can hopefully spur him on further.

"We've got to stay positive, we went 11 games unbeaten, and that doesn't just happen over night.

"We've been working hard on the training field."

He added: "It's a team game, so if the team is playing well, hopefully I can play well so if I can extend my tally in the next couple of weeks I'll be happy."