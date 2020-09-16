Search

Dagenham & Redbridge crowned Borough champions with Barking victory

PUBLISHED: 08:20 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 16 September 2020

Kai Brown of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Kai Brown of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge were crowned Borough champions with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Barking at Mayesbrook Park.

Darren McQueen of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020Darren McQueen of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

The Daggers started in lighting fashion, as Elliott Johnson was fouled inside the area with four minutes gone. Darren McQueen stepped up and dispatched the penalty emphatically to give the National League side an early lead.

Daryl McMahon’s side continued to threaten, with Kai Brown first being denied by the Barking ‘keeper, before a header from the Ipswich loanee was nodded just wide of the target.

You may also want to watch:

However, Brown grabbed the Daggers’ second of the game on 17 minutes, as he made space for himself just inside the area and fired the ball into the corner to put the Daggers in control of the first 20 minutes.

Just over 10 minutes later and Brown had his second of the night thanks to a great ball from trialist B that split the Barking defence gave Brown the opportunity to slot the ball into the net to give the east Londoners a commanding lead.

It was 4-0 just before the break, as McQueen poked in his second of the evening after the Barking keeper initially did well to deny Andrew Eleftheriou and trialist B.

Substitute Paul McCallum made an instant impact after coming off the bench, as he netted Daggers fifth with 62 minutes on the clock, before Harry Phipps made it six late on as the Daggers lifted the Borough Cup.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Strizovic (Justham 78’*), Croll (Clements 60), Clark, Reynolds; Johnson (Balanta 60), Trialist A (Rance 26), Robinson (Phipps 60), Eleftheriou; Brown, McQueen, Trialist B (McCallum 60).

