Daggers fall to narrow Barrow defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor looks on during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Barrow 2

Dagenham & Redbridge crashed to a narrow 2-0 defeat to high-flying Barrow in their National League clash.

Two first-half goals from Dior Angus and Scott Quigley sealed the three points for the Bluebirds over Peter Taylor's men at Victoria Road.

Bagasan Graham burst past his man out on the left before cutting back to midfielder Mitch Brundle, but the former Dover Athletic man had his effort blocked in the fifth minute after an early attack following a run from Chike Kandi just moments prior.

After the early pressure from the Daggers it was the visitors who broke the deadlock in the 13th minute as Dior Angus found space inside the box to fire past Elliot Justham from close range.

Defender Manny Onariase was forced to make a goal-saving tackle to keep the visitors lead at one just ten minutes later as Barrow began piling on the pressure.

Two minutes later they did manage to double their lead as Scott Quigley netted a rebound after a save from Justham on striker partner Angus.

Daggers attacker Chike Kandi managed to get a cross in which was deflected, meaning goalkeeper Joel Dixon had to punch the ball behind for a corner in the 33rd minute.

Nothing came of the corner but they soon had another as substitute striker Joe Quigley flicked the ball on for James Dobson who struck an effort in which Dixon had to push clear.

The visitors took a comfortable 2-0 lead into the half-time break after a strong first-half display.

Five minutes into the second-half Spaniard Joan Luque drilled an effort off the crossbar as the hosts tried to get themselves back into the clash.

Moments later the visitors Quigley found Kay on the left-hand side of the area, but he skies his effort for the Bluebirds.

Daggers Kandi then lifted a cross over the keeper, but it just escaped Quigley down the other end, before Kandi then volleyed just over the crossbar a few seconds later.

In the 63rd minute Barrow striker Quigley stung the palms of Justham after escaping Bagasan Graham, and Mitch Brundle had to head behind for a corner.

Joel Dixon made an incredible save to keep substitute Reece Grant from finding the net from six yards out in the 73rd minute.

Daggers kept pushing but Barrow held on for the three points.

Dagenham & Redbridge: Justham, Wright, Onariase, Croll, Wood (Quigley 31), Brundle, Robinson, Dobson, Graham, Luque, Kandi.

Unused subs: Eleftheriou, Gordon, McQueen, Grant.

Barrow: Dixon, Brown, Brough, Platt, Granite, Kay, Rooney, Taylor, Hindle, Angus, Quigley.

Unused subs: Saltmer, Hardcastle, Granite, Dyson, Penfold.