Manager search begins as Dagenham dismiss Taylor

PUBLISHED: 16:25 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 30 December 2019

Macclesfield Town manager Daryl McMahon (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Macclesfield Town manager Daryl McMahon (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge are searching for a new manager to turn their fortunes around in the National League as they head into a new decade.

The Daggers should be looking for a young and hungry boss with experience of the non-league circuit in the local area if they want to push on.

A few names that will stick out straight away to most fans would be the likes of Luke Garrard and Daryl McMahon, but former managers Garry Hill and John Still will remain heavily linked to the club. Not forgetting consortium member Tim Howard - whose name will be thrown around to take over the reigns.

Boreham Wood manager Garrard would be a stand-out choice as he has done a tremendous job in the National League with limited resources.

The Hertfordshire-based club reached the play-off final during the 2017/18 season but lost to Tranmere Rovers.

They struggled last season after having to rebuild the squad but now sit just outside the play-offs this term and that could be the main stumbling block when trying to entice him to the Daggers.

Macclesfield Town manager McMahon was watching from the stands frequently when out of work previously after leaving Ebbsfleet United.

The 36-year-old was appointed by the Silkmen back in August to replace Sol Campbell who departed after a short spell.

McMahon could be looking for a more stable job, though, as Macclesfield are currently going through a financial crisis which has seen them deducted six points in League Two.

Before moving onto the experienced choices that always seem to be linked with the Daggers job, another option could be to hand matters over to first-team coach Jody Brown, who is highly regarded in the non-league circuit.

Brown led Heybridge Swifts to the Isthmian League North play-offs as well as on extensive FA Cup and FA Trophy runs and to an Essex Senior Cup final appearance.

It goes without saying the likes of Hill, Still and many others will be linked with the vacancy at Victoria Road but assistant manager Terry Harris and Brown will oversee the team for now, starting at Ebbsfleet today (Wednesday).

