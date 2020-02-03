McMahon: Daggers were better team in Wrexham stalemate

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Daryl McMahon had mixed emotions after seeing his side earn a National League point from a goalless draw at Wrexham on Saturday.

Following his two-goal debut in the win over Notts County a week earlier, loan signing Alex Reid was denied by two fingertip saves from Dragons keeper Rob Lainton and Liam Gordon glanced a header wide in stoppage time.

And although Daggers ensured they would not return home from north Wales empty handed, they remained just three points above the bottom two, albeit with a game in hand on most of the club's in the bottom half of the table.

But McMahon, despite admitting it was a good point on their travels, felt his men deserved more on the day.

He said: "Probably before the game you look at coming to Wrexham, they're a team that are on the up with the last couple of results, signed some good players this week as well.

"But after the game, not really because I thought we were excellent again today.

"I thought we were the better team, I thought we defended our box really well, their goalkeeper has got man of the match, I think that tells its own story as well, but it was another very, very good performance from us."

McMahon included Ben House in his starting line-up, after the club secured a second loan spell for the Reading striker towards the end of last week.

And although House was booked for simulation in the first half, before making way for Chike Kandi midway through the second period, McMahon felt he linked up well with Reid, adding: "Ben said he touched him, so from his point of view it was a penalty. I thought particularly in the first half they were excellent. They were both sharp, they were a real handful for the back three of Wrexham."

Blustery conditions at the Racecourse Ground made life difficult for both teams, but McMahon was pleased with the efforts of his most creative playmaker Sam Deering.

He said: "I thought Sam played well. It was a tornado out there and wasn't easy to get him on the ball in the positions that we would like to.

"But as always with Sam, he keeps on getting the ball, keeps on trying to make things happen for us. I thought he was very good for us."