Daggers blog: A day to celebrate in more one ways than one

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham wears a Fans for Diversity t-shirt during the warm up ahead of Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

It was a fantastic day, victory and display at Victoria Road where Daryl McMahon's playing side displayed their attacking intent in front of a bumper crowd.

The club's Daggers Celebrate Diversity Day proved a great success in more ways than one as the hosts defeated play-off hopefuls Solihull Moors 2-0 in front of more than 2,300 supporters.

Picking apart the success on the pitch and the attacking nature of the performance was pleasing with a return for one man in particular.

Colombian attacker Angelo Balanta was back in the Daggers starting XI and marked the occasion with a goal.

The players shake hands during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

Despite it being a great finish, buried well as part of a solid all-round performance from the Colombian, it was a certain Ben House who also impressed.

House provided the assist for the goal in a man of the match performance which saw him work extremely hard - standing out above the rest.

His fantastic work ethic saw him pinch the ball from the defender high up the pitch after great pressure and square it to Balanta. This work ethic did spread throughout the side but as I say the Scot was the most notable as he - in spite of his position - tracked back and defended from the front.

The first goal from Mitch Brundle was vital in the early stages of the encounter to settle Dagenham down and get on the front foot, however I want to focus more on the playing style.

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

The work rate and attacking intent is this McMahon effect which we're seeing unfold before us and it's exciting to see.

We are still unbeaten in the league this year and even though we've won just twice, it's another home game won.

I stated before McMahon managed his first league game that we need to win all of our home games but seven points from nine isn't bad. At the end of the day, if we remain unbeaten in the league this year relegation is rather unlikely.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham evades Callum Howe of Solihul during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

Daggers were looking to take the momentum gained from that victory into Barnet, who were beatable, in midweek but the game was called off at late notice.

It isn't the first time it's happened this season and personally, I'd like to see the league get involved now as it's getting beyond ridiculous.

After the huge inconvenience, attention turns to Barrow but as I cast doubt over the Barnet game I will do so for this one - bearing in mind it's a few more miles north!

The north of England in particular is bracing itself for storm Jorge and I doubt Barrow's pitch will be playable, but in case the game is on I'll do a brief preview.

Ben House of Dagenham and Callum Howe of Solihull during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

With the Bluebirds being league leaders it's going to be a close encounter, but I believe McMahon's side can beat anyone on their day.

I'll take a draw as a good result considering league positions and I still believe that relegation is unlikely despite what the table suggests.

So, maybe no action this week on the pitch, but let's just wait and see.