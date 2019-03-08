Daggers blog: Contrasting performances, mixed fortunes at home

Another week and another interesting one which saw Peter Taylor's men pick up three points from a possible six.

Two home games at Victoria Road and two contrasting performances were delivered - the first proved to be the best.

The first being the Wrexham encounter which saw Daggers come out 2-1 winners after delivering a solid performance on the whole.

However, one concern was the goal that was conceded, a soft goal to say the least, as the home side failed to clear after there were many opportunities to do so.

But as I said, on the whole it was a solid performance with great fight shown throughout in the drizzle at Victoria Road.

Another positive which many took from the game was the performance of one player in particular - eventual man of the match Chike Kandi.

His winner and constant pressure, along with the threat he posed throughout, encouraged many and his pace I feel makes him the best striker at Taylor's disposal.

Kandi did also start in what was a poor first half showing under the lights at Victoria Road just three days later against a strong Barrow side.

The strength however wasn't an issue. It was rather a lack of desire and overall quality that saw two quick first-half goals give Daggers a mountain to climb.

They didn't climb that mountain despite coming close on a number of occasions; hitting the woodwork, a goalmouth scramble - they all came and went.

The lack of organisation was due to - in my opinion -there being no spine to the team with Kenny Clark and Angelo Balanta missing.

The captain brings calm and order to the side with his presence, so his return will be a major boost. The Colombian attacker was missed on Tuesday after getting a knock three days prior in the victory over Wrexham.

Maybe it was that moment of individual brilliance that Balanta so often provides that was lacking against Barrow. However, looking ahead to Solihull Moors with Clark hopefully back, three points is of course the aim.

Moors are level on points with Daggers so it will no doubt be a tight affair. The added interruption of the Scottish Challenge Cup may have halted preparations for tomorrow's game, but they will no doubt be up for it.

Back to the league, Dagenham's opponents have had mixed results also so the trip to the midlands will hopefully be one worthwhile.