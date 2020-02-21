Daggers blog: Cup final cheer to come

Sam Deering's late goal helped Dagenham & Redbridge into the Essex Senior Cup final (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Americans Craig Unger, Tim Howard and Peter B. Freund after completing their takeover of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC) Americans Craig Unger, Tim Howard and Peter B. Freund after completing their takeover of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Whatever will be, will be - we're going to...Colchester!

It's not exactly Wembley, but it's a final nonetheless for Daggers after Concord paid the penalty in the Essex Senior Cup to see Daryl McMahon's side advance.

It was decided by a shoot-out after a late equaliser in added time from Sam Deering saved Dagenham.

What was encouraging about the penalties was of course we won but also all five were converted - with Reece Grant getting the decisive goal from the spot to seal it.

Regardless of the competition's prestige it's a trophy at stake and that is the stance, I feel, of the owners.

The Americans have said already that they will be over for the final so they must hold it in some regard. Let's hope that it's the first of many in terms of silverware for McMahon and the owners themselves.

Looking ahead now and focusing on the league, the Daggers face Solihull Moors in front of an expected bumper crowd this weekend.

This bumper crowd is expected due to the significant reduction in prices for 'Daggers Celebrate Diversity Day' which is a big day in the annual calendar.

As Manny Onariase said to Daggers TV when asked about the topic: "We are in one of the most diverse parts of the UK" and I personally believe it is vital we embrace and celebrate that.

This is a great occasion where, of course, diversity is rightly celebrated in what is a diverse area and people are perhaps welcomed to Victoria Road for the first time or at least the first time in a while.

You may also want to watch:

Therefore, for the club to attract people to come back regularly it's important the team perform well and entertain.

Solihull are very much in the hunt of a play-off spot and are a strong side, notably though without a win in four!

Jimmy Shan took over last week in the dugout and it will be interesting to see how the club do under him.

Overall, I believe a win is possible and important because as I said before we need to win our home games to firstly stay out of trouble and secondly kick on.

With the larger crowd there is likely to be a better atmosphere at the game on Saturday and that is something McMahon alluded to in his interview with Daggers TV.

He wants Victoria Road to be 'intimidating' for opposing sides and it has been brought up by fans for a while now - it's not as noisy as it once was.

After Diversity day, the Daggers travel to the Hive, or do they? I question whether the Barnet game will go ahead after their match at home to Harrogate was abandoned at half time on Tuesday as the pitch was deemed unplayable.

Therefore with more rain forecast there is a doubt, but if it does go ahead Darren Currie's side are a solid outfit with some good recent results.

I would take a draw from this one, so long as we win on Saturday against Solihull. Otherwise I would accept nothing but three points as we are yet to pull away from relegation.

All in all, I feel we need four points over the course of these two fixtures to steer us clear of the drop zone - even then relegation is a possibility, however slight.

The only way maximum points are achieved, in my opinion, is by Alex Reid and Ben House being clinical in front of goal with Deering and Angelo Balanta providing killer blows to the opposition with their passing.

A busy week ahead and let's hope it's a successful one. Come On You Daggers!