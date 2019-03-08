Daggers blog: Cut down by Wood, but hopeful against Harrogate

With the new National League season now underway, young supporter Keane Handley will be sharing his thoughts on all matters at Dagenham & Redbridge in a regular blog.

On a scenic Tuesday evening, in which the sun set over the A13 Steel Stand, Boreham Wood were in town for a match that, even this early on in the season, was an important one.

It was important for a few reasons: the visitors were still without a win and with just two points on the board and for the Daggers a win was vital as the manager was underfire from supporters after previous performances.

The team's recent form was that of a bottom-half side and within 16 minutes Dagenham were behind.

The Wood went on to score twice more for a 3-0 win, as Tshimanga netted twice before a penalty sealed it for the away side.

Again pressure mounted on Peter Taylor, who is now becoming increasingly unpopular amongst Daggers fans who made their voices heard during the game.

His decision to replace Luque and Dobson after 30 minutes proved effective yet unpopular, with many questioning his preparation before the game - was it thorough?

The result gave evidence to those supporters' views although Taylor did claim full responsibility for the 'poor performance'.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the Daggers face Harrogate who sit 14th on four points, but without a point in two games.

Many would say this is a great time to play the Yorkshire outfit, but for Dagenham there needs to be a serious shift in quality and fitness if they are to bounce back after just four days.

There is still optimism in the air for some (though a minority) who believe all faith hasn't been lost, but to beat Harrogate, regardless of their form, could be a tough ask.

Despite the negativity surrounding the fixture I believe if Taylor puts the right team out at Victoria Road a win is feasible - so long as he makes a change up top.

The absences of Harold Odametey and Manny Onariase also have to be factored into the performances, most notably the absence of Odametey who links play well and provides great energy.

I believe, as virtually all supporters do, that given Joe Quigley's form and performances, Reece Grant should be given a run in the starting XI.

Given those changes are made I believe Dagenham will soon pick up points, but this goalscoring form does beg the question - do we need to be in the market for another striker?