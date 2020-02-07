Daggers blog: Daryl's men deserved more in Dragons' deadlock

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

So, one game, one point this week and still no losses this year - in the league at least.

That's about the summary of the week as the Daggers failed to break the deadlock in North Wales against Wrexham.

However, the visitors were the better of the two sides, playing how Daryl McMahon likes to, on the front foot.

Though off the pitch, some big news this afternoon is that of the signing of former Ebbsfleet man Myles Weston.

He is on fantastic form and has previously played under Daryl at Fleet and the boss said 'he has a great winning mentality' which I feel is crucial for any chance of success this season.

The pacy winger is sure to strengthen the attack as he has a goal in him, but what does this mean for Joan Luque?

He seems somewhat out of favour under Daryl and this signing all but confirms it. I like Joan a lot but he goes missing at times and isn't providing enough goals at Dagenham.

Chances were there at Wrexham on Saturday, but ultimately McMahon's men didn't take them with Alex Reid not as clinical as we know he can be, Ben House likewise.

The main talking point of the match was a potential penalty as House was booked for simulation but you could make an argument, as he did, for the polar opposite.

I argue the latter, call me biased if you wish, but aside from that controversy, which I will look into later, there was another talking point off the pitch.

This talking point was of an outgoing on Deadline Day with the rumours being quashed a day later as Liam Gordon was linked with a move away from Victoria Road to Premier League outfit Wolves.

I was in two minds as to whether this was true, purely because of Gordon's ability and a move to a team such as Wolves wouldn't have taken me by surprise.

Anyway, returning to matters on the pitch and two points were lost at Wrexham, the way I see it, despite of course a point being earned.

This for me comes down to where you feel the ability of the squad is at the moment and I still believe, how ludicrous it may sound, we have a chance of finishing in or, more likely, around the play-offs.

If the attacking force is on song, unlike Saturday, then there is an outside chance at the play-offs. Although there are others who see this result as a good point on the road against a big club.

I see the argument for the latter but just think that as we were on the front foot, the three points were there for the taking.

Those three points could well have been won, as previously mentioned, if a penalty was given in favour of Ben House and the Daggers.

It has split supporters, but nonetheless the debate on the standard of refereeing has sparked yet again.

I'll just say this, we all know the standard of refereeing is inadequate, at times shocking, but there are a few good referees. At the end of the day Dagenham play in the National League so quite frankly you can't expect much better.

Putting that debate to one side and finally we look ahead to Stockport as the Daggers return to Victoria Road.

The Hatters are, as all teams are in this league, beatable, especially as they haven't won so far this year.

I expect a victory for McMahon's men in front of the Daggers faithful but Stockport still pose a threat - regardless of their form.