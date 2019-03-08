Daggers blog: Drawing positives during a frustrating week

With the new National League season now underway, young supporter Keane Handley will be sharing his thoughts on all matters at Dagenham & Redbridge in a regular blog.

Well, unlike last week I feel a sense of frustration regarding the results against Chesterfield and Bromley.

Now that frustration may have been eased if it wasn't for a last-minute equaliser on Wednesday night but that's football.

Despite that feeling of deflation I felt, playing in front of the BT Sport cameras, there were a lot of positives to take from that Bromley game on Wednesday as well the encounter with Chesterfield.

On Saturday, Daggers grew into the game which saw them net in the 35th minute through Spaniard Joan Luque.

However, they couldn't see the game out or get a two-goal cushion, conceding yet again in the air as Mike Fondop-Talom equalised.

That was how it finished, with some arguing it was two points dropped and others saying it was a good point against a side that would be up there come the end of the season.

I agree with the latter, and there were a lot of positives to take from the visit to The Proact, including the improvement of Joe Quigley, the quality of Luque and Angelo Balanta and also the positive attacking display overall.

Though there were a few negatives, as Dagenham ended with their goal under siege, there was no clean sheet and they failed to put the game to bed.

The end of August meant it was time for Goal of the Month and Player of the Month and fans' favourite Luque scooped both awards.

His goal against Chesterfield won Goal of the Month and I voted for the Spaniard for Player of the Month, but Quigley's winner against Yeovil would have been my choice for best strike.

These votes came just before the cameras descended on Victoria Road as news filtered through that Alexander McQueen and Liam Gordon were unavailable due to internationals.

I walked down Victoria Road optimistic, whilst snapping pictures of the new banners and sign that decorated the road and welcomed fans.

I was happy with the team selection, other than the fact I would have played Andrew Eleftheriou at right back, but I had trust in Will Wright.

My optimism was reflected in the performance as Daggers were ahead within two minutes through the head of Balanta - a dream start!

After getting sent a text that I was on TV, nerves kicked in following a hatful of missed chances. Those misses proved costly in the cruellest of ways as with Bromley fans heading for the exit, some good play saw Reeco Hackett-Fairchild slot the ball past Justham.

The Ravens' unbeaten start was still intact and Daggers still hadn't kept a clean sheet!

But my brother managed to lighten the mood following the match as we walked back down Victoria Road, commenting on the bizarre times the goals were scored.

'Imagine if you got there two minutes late and left a minute early' but despite the humour it still felt like a defeat.

Overall, I feel it was a good week for Dagenham despite only taking two points you can see the performances are there. Though the frustration comes with the missed chances.

With Conor Wilkinson still in the side we would be in the top five in my opinion. But looking ahead, Dagenham travel to Maidenhead who are also going strong. I reckon it will be a tough test but Peter Taylor's men will come out on top.

COYD!