Daggers blog: Feeling like Groundhog Day

Come On You Daggers signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toby Stevenson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 Toby Stevenson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

I said last week something has to change, but it feels like Groundhog Day as nothing has changed.

Still no players returning from injury; no improvement in performance nor result in the National League.

Hopefully these things change as Daggers look to have some time on their hands as their FA Trophy journey gets underway tomorrow.

This will give Peter Taylor's men vital time to recover before the busy festive period in the league gets underway.

Rene Steer of Maidenhead and Chike Kandi of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 Rene Steer of Maidenhead and Chike Kandi of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

There are absentees throughout the side especially up front which has been a deep struggle in games gone by - the final third.

With many of the injuries being long-term it is a crisis for Dagenham, but centre-back Manny Onariase brings hope, as he looks set to return to the starting XI soon.

I mentioned the unsatisfactory performance put in by Dagenham at home to a below-average Maidenhead side and it was unsatisfactory to say the least.

You may also want to watch:

Two soft goals were conceded either side of an Alexander McQueen equaliser in a disappointing performance.

As it stands I just can't see Dagenham reaching the play-offs on current form as they slumped to a fourth defeat in five.

This bad form comes with great frustration not least because of the results but injuries - we could be in and around the top seven if we didn't have these setbacks.

However, the fixtures come thick and fast in this league and every team has setbacks - it could be seen as bad luck but that shouldn't be in Daggers' minds.

Ryheem Sheckleford of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019 Ryheem Sheckleford of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

We won't get anywhere if excuses are made so we must get back on track and go with a positive mindset into tomorrow and the rest of the season.

Sutton is where (hopefully) our Road to Wembley commences on Saturday so let's get behind the boys whatever team is out there - they wear the Daggers shirt after all.

To conclude on a positive note after the tough spell the side is going through, I feel Toby Stevenson has been a great addition.

The young left-back extended his loan, as Liam Gordon did so at Dartford, until the beginning of January: Toby is solid at the back as well as getting forward.

Dagenham must get back on track and desperately need to in order to even have the slightest chance of a play-off spot.

They are now eight points off the play-offs with many teams having a game in hand on Taylor's side.