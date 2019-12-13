Search

Advanced search

Daggers blog: Feeling like Groundhog Day

PUBLISHED: 11:30 13 December 2019

Keane Handley

Come On You Daggers signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Come On You Daggers signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Toby Stevenson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019Toby Stevenson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

I said last week something has to change, but it feels like Groundhog Day as nothing has changed.

Still no players returning from injury; no improvement in performance nor result in the National League.

Hopefully these things change as Daggers look to have some time on their hands as their FA Trophy journey gets underway tomorrow.

This will give Peter Taylor's men vital time to recover before the busy festive period in the league gets underway.

Rene Steer of Maidenhead and Chike Kandi of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019Rene Steer of Maidenhead and Chike Kandi of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

There are absentees throughout the side especially up front which has been a deep struggle in games gone by - the final third.

With many of the injuries being long-term it is a crisis for Dagenham, but centre-back Manny Onariase brings hope, as he looks set to return to the starting XI soon.

I mentioned the unsatisfactory performance put in by Dagenham at home to a below-average Maidenhead side and it was unsatisfactory to say the least.

You may also want to watch:

Two soft goals were conceded either side of an Alexander McQueen equaliser in a disappointing performance.

As it stands I just can't see Dagenham reaching the play-offs on current form as they slumped to a fourth defeat in five.

This bad form comes with great frustration not least because of the results but injuries - we could be in and around the top seven if we didn't have these setbacks.

However, the fixtures come thick and fast in this league and every team has setbacks - it could be seen as bad luck but that shouldn't be in Daggers' minds.

Ryheem Sheckleford of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019Ryheem Sheckleford of Maidenhead and Joan Luque of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

We won't get anywhere if excuses are made so we must get back on track and go with a positive mindset into tomorrow and the rest of the season.

Sutton is where (hopefully) our Road to Wembley commences on Saturday so let's get behind the boys whatever team is out there - they wear the Daggers shirt after all.

To conclude on a positive note after the tough spell the side is going through, I feel Toby Stevenson has been a great addition.

The young left-back extended his loan, as Liam Gordon did so at Dartford, until the beginning of January: Toby is solid at the back as well as getting forward.

Dagenham must get back on track and desperately need to in order to even have the slightest chance of a play-off spot.

They are now eight points off the play-offs with many teams having a game in hand on Taylor's side.

Most Read

‘It just doesn’t make sense’: Coroner records open verdict into death of Dagenham teen Kane Johnson

Kane Johnson. Picture: via MPS.

General Election 2019: Labour hold Barking but Margaret Hodge ‘devastated’ by national performance

Celebrations from Labour as Dame Margaret Hodge wins Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

General Election 2019: Labour’s Jon Cruddas wins Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes

Labour candidate Jon Cruddas won Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes. Picture: Sophie Cox

LIVE: General Election 2019 count for Barking and Dagenham and Rainham

People have been casting their votes all day. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Most Read

‘It just doesn’t make sense’: Coroner records open verdict into death of Dagenham teen Kane Johnson

Kane Johnson. Picture: via MPS.

General Election 2019: Labour hold Barking but Margaret Hodge ‘devastated’ by national performance

Celebrations from Labour as Dame Margaret Hodge wins Barking. Picture: Sophie Cox

General Election 2019: Labour’s Jon Cruddas wins Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes

Labour candidate Jon Cruddas won Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes. Picture: Sophie Cox

LIVE: General Election 2019 count for Barking and Dagenham and Rainham

People have been casting their votes all day. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA

Two lanes of the A13 closed between Rainham and Barking while emergency services respond to car crash

A collision has closed two lanes of the A13 into town between Barking and Wennington this morning causing heavy traffic. Picture: TFL

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham Women manager Beard is facing selection headache for Bristol trip

Daggers blog: Feeling like Groundhog Day

Come On You Daggers signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Daggers looking to put poor league form aside in FA Trophy encounter

Jake Cassidy of Maidenhead and Luke Croll of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Maidenhead United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th December 2019

Dodgy dealer told to pay £6,000 for flogging fake designer clothes at Dagenham Sunday Market

Council officers found Kane Steven McCarthy was selling knock-off goods at Dagenham Sunday Market in 2017. Now he's been ordered to pay almost £6,000. Picture: LBBD.

General Election 2019: Labour’s Jon Cruddas wins Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes

Labour candidate Jon Cruddas won Dagenham and Rainham by 293 votes. Picture: Sophie Cox
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists