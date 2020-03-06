Daggers blog: A great Reid goal in rare loss

Alex Reid celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I'd almost forgotten how it felt to fall to defeat in the league because it has taken two months and six games for the Daggers' unbeaten run to end!

To be honest, there are few better teams in the league than Barrow currently evidenced in Saturday's game and in the table alone.

However, perhaps the best goal of the game in that 2-1 defeat was from the away side, with Alex Reid finishing a fantastic 'Tiki-Dagger' move.

It was another well-taken goal from Reid and another encouraging, attacking display from Dagenham who are entertaining to watch now.

This is, of course, pleasing to see but we can't forget a man who has salvaged so many points this season at the other end and he kept the sides on level terms, though it didn't end that way.

With the score at 1-1, Elliot Justham denied Barrow a second from the penalty spot and I'll be surprised if he isn't again named Player of the Year.

Before we move on from Saturday's encounter it's important to thank the travelling supporters who made the heck of a trip.

Also, to acknowledge a kind gesture from Dagenham & Redbridge which saw the Daggers faithful receive a pie and hot drink free of charge.

It's the little things that matter and that's the case on and off the pitch with football being a game of fine margins.

I am referring here to a result that may have a say in the relegation scrap as a point was snatched cruelly from the hands of troubled Chesterfield in midweek.

You may also want to watch:

Harrogate Town's Jack Muldoon had the final say in additional time in the seven-goal thriller, leaving the hosts feeling rather hard done by.

The Spireites are currently a point behind Dagenham with the latter having a game in hand - and both sides play each other on the final day of the campaign.

There is more midweek action to come for Daggers on Tuesday night, but first it's a trip to Aldershot for Daryl McMahon's side.

The 6-1 thrashing of the Shots in the earlier fixture is no doubt one of, if not the, highlight but the question is can that be replicated at The EBB?

Notable performances from that November game included Ben House, who got a brace on his debut, and Sam Deering proving his worth at Victoria Road with the owners watching on.

For Saturday's match I expect nothing but three points from the away side if their performance is in keeping with recent ones. But that's not to say it's going to be an easy ride and I'm sure that the Daggers are fully aware of that.

After hopefully three points on the road it's a crunch encounter at the foot of the table under the lights at Victoria Road as AFC Fylde come to town.

It's been a tough season for the Coasters who were play-off finalists just last year, and FA Trophy winners, but now they find themselves nine points from safety!

A win for Daggers could potentially shrug off the fears of relegation if they end the week with six points and better the results of Chesterfield.

Fylde's form reflects their league position having had a torrid run of late, so I think an early goal is crucial for either side in this one - with the visitors unlikely to come back from going behind.

This week is a big opportunity for McMahon's side to distance themselves from the drop zone and I back them to do it.

In terms of looking ahead, rather than over our shoulder, the play-offs are a fantasy as far as I'm concerned. I'll be happy with a mid-table finish considering the circumstances McMahon was dealt going into the job.