Daggers blog: Gutted and going the wrong way

Gutted. One win in eight and 15th in the league, currently it feels we are quite a distance from where we want to be in terms of challenging for promotion.

Last-minute heartbreak at Edgeley Park saw Peter Taylor's men condemned to yet another defeat in the league - a fourth in five games.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, unsurprisingly calls on the manager to get out of the door rose rather significantly.

However those opinions have not been voiced as noisily across the course of week - as now the Americans are in town: Peter, Craig and Tim Howard himself.

One reason for these opinions being quietened is that the owner Peter Freund said on Twitter 'we WILL get this back on track' and signings soon followed.

The first man through the door was striker Ben House who joins on loan until the end of January. Ben will be looking to hit the ground running on Saturday (if he starts) and open his account for Daggers - joining from Reading.

A striker is something Dagenham supporters have been crying out for - a natural goalscorer - and we might just have one in Ben House.

The second man welcomed to Victoria Road was Sam Deering, a permanent signing who joins from Billericay and seems an exciting midfield talent who has a wealth of experience both in the Football and National League.

The creative and versatile midfielder has been regarded by many as a fantastic piece of business and I can only agree; some have even dubbed him the best midfielder in non-league.

The new acquisition is great for squad depth as currently it is far too noticeable that when Angelo Balanta is absent there is often minimal creativity.

Another deal that was done, just prior to Saturday's 1-0 defeat, was the extension of Elliot Justham's contract, which keeps him at the club - like Balanta - until 2023.

Turning attention back to matters on the pitch, where things aren't going so great, and all eyes are on Victoria Road as Daggers have the challenge of defeating Aldershot.

The Shots, whose assistant manager is none other than ex-Dagger Anwar Uddin, are currently 19th - five points behind Dagenham.

The visitors will be like all sides in this league, tough yet beatable - the latter however may be more applicable to Saturday's opponents.

I see this game going one of two ways, either Daggers will impress in front of the owners and put on a fantastic display or it could be a scrappy affair.

If it were to be scrappy, it would see neither side able to get a foothold in the game with the hosts playing long ball - I hope it's not and don't expect that to be the case.