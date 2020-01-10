Daggers blog: Hoping new manager McMahon can make his mark

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Jamie Reid of Torquay and Liam Gordon of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Change is coming and has already come to a certain degree at Victoria Road in what has been just the first seven days of Daryl McMahon's reign at the Daggers.

Daryl watched Saturday's match from the stands after he was welcomed by the Victoria Road faithful. It turned out to be the second goalless draw of the season against Torquay but the game itself wasn't as boring as the scoreline suggests.

Dagenham, led by Jody Brown, had the majority of chances but the visitors were the ones who came closest to making their chances count.

Ultimately, though, neither side managed to find the back of the net, as the away side hit the woodwork on numerous occasions.

Kenny Clark of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Luckily for Dagenham, no goals are awarded for that as it could have damaged their goal difference somewhat as well as see them lose the game.

The change has already come to a certain degree at the Daggers as I previously mentioned with personnel in the dugout as Brown and fitness coach Neil Withington depart.

I am sad to see Jody go but I also feel that it would have been better for McMahon to do as he has done and bring his own people to the Daggers.

Those people include Steve Gritt, his trusted assistant, and Dave Jupp who will replace Neil as fitness coach.

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Terry Harris, however, Peter Taylor's right hand man, remains at the club as a joint assistant with Gritt. This does keep that experience of the league and knowledge of the club within the backroom staff.

Change that is yet to come under McMahon, as he settles into his new role, is personnel change on the pitch and that is much needed as he no doubt saw after Saturday's display.

The defence may be stable enough for now but that attacking department just isn't cutting it for me despite the obvious ability they have.

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Jake Andrews of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

There are simply not enough goals and there is an argument for the reason behind that being Angelo Balanta and the just returning Sam Deering being out of action for so long.

Even then, those two players aren't out-and-out strikers, but Balanta who has been injured for a while is our top scorer!

He will boost the side no doubt when he returns in the next two weeks or so, but fresh faces are needed up top.

One of those fresh faces may be Virgil Gomes who Daryl McMahon worked with during his short spell at Macclesfield. Let's see what happens in this coming week on the transfer front as we turn our attention to Notts County.

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Jamie Reid of Torquay during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

The new manager's first game at the Daggers is that tough trip to Nottingham in the FA Trophy as the Road to Wembley continues.

I know it is a cup competition and a win is the only real option but an improved attacking performance would please me regardless.

Tomorrow the McMahon era commences on the pitch and I am sure new faces will arrive at Victoria Road very soon!