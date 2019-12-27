Daggers blog: How much longer?

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

The question is just simply - how much longer?

How much longer is this winless run in the league going to continue? How much longer are our attacking midfielders going to be out? How much longer is it gonna stay this way?

When is change coming?

It is clear to see the discontent amongst the fans growing as the 'We want Taylor Out' chants were rife during the Boxing Day draw with Ebbsfleet. A draw which leaves a side pushing for promotion within two points of the drop.

With the last league victory coming in mid-November questions must be asked on just whether Peter Taylor is the man to take us to the football league.

Though the excuses flow in from the minority of the fan base who claim that it is luck and injuries that has seen us slump to just two wins in 11 games.

With Angelo Balanta and Sam Deering out injured there is little in the way of creativity currently in the final third. However, these injuries aren't short term so how long will this excuse rumble on for - until we are unable to reach the play-offs?

So that is enough said about the general situation and the fact is Taylor is still in the dugout and whilst he is the players need our full support regardless.

They will need it first tomorrow as the congested festive period continues when Daggers travel to Hayes Lane to take on Bromley.

The Ravens have made a very solid start to this campaign as they sit in third just three points off top spot.

I very much hope that this is the much-needed turning point in the season but the attackers available need to be on it. There is no doubting the players' spirit and commitment but the quality hasn't been there in recent weeks.

Then on Wednesday, the first match of the new decade sees Dagenham visit the Fleet and a win there is vital.

These are the sorts of games top-half teams are expected to win and again I very much hope we do.

It is not all doom and gloom as there were some positive individual performances yesterday in the 1-1 draw at Victoria Road.

Chike Kandi, who salvaged the point, put in an excellent shift therefore providing a glimmer of hope up top. Also, Manny Onariase was an absolute rock at the back as he won aerial duels and made crucial challenges.

So, let's hope this new year brings new luck, new performances and improved results. Also, a rethink of how we defend corners!

Happy New Year and here's to three points to end 2019 on a high!