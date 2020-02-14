Daggers blog: Kandi finish is so much sweeter

Chike Kandi of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Stockport County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 8th February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wow. I haven't celebrated like that in a while!

Looking back it was just a 1-1 draw but at the same time so much more.

The noisy travelling Stockport fans celebrating a last minute winner didn't surprise me (it was coming) but made me feel sick. Rather unjust I felt, considering the levels of performance from both sides a draw was the most they deserved.

But Chike Kandi's last-gasp equaliser with the last kick of the game was made so much sweeter.

It's fair to say I haven't celebrated like that in a while as the away supporters were stunned into silence - lost for words.

That late, late equaliser was vital as well as enjoyable because if that goal wasn't scored goal difference would be the only thing keeping the Daggers above the dotted line.

It has to be said, that goal would have been nothing but a consolation if it weren't for Elliot Justham's magnificent, world-class saves.

This is not the first time I've sung Elliot's praises as I'm beginning to run out of superlatives for the incredible performances of the man between the sticks.

The same can't be said for Myles Weston's debut as he made a cameo appearance before being forced off through injury.

On the other hand, one man who received a rapturous applause on his return was Angelo Balanta - perhaps key to Dagenham's final push as we enter the home straight.

Where that final push takes the side is not yet known as the initial hopes of promotion are now a fantasy.

How far can Daryl McMahon's men go with 13 games left to play? Personally, I believe if Balanta hits the ground running upon his return and the likes of Alex Reid and Ben House are as clinical as they can be, then around mid-table is a possibility.

However, that is a best-case scenario as far as I can see with 39 points up for grabs, but I'd like to be proven wrong.

It's clear to see the character and determination within the side just from Saturday alone so relegation is not something I'm too concerned about.

I say that, but the truth is we're only a point away, though we also have the players capable of keeping us up and now the goals are there in my view.

We now also have another game in hand as the Barrow match has been postponed thanks to damage done by Ciara and the damage that will be done by Dennis.

That game in hand could come in handy at the end of the season as the promotion pressure may get the better of The Bluebirds later on.

Also, as I said about the Barnet postponement, it gives injured players or those who are not yet fully fit (Balanta) an extra opportunity to recuperate.