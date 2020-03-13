Daggers blog: Defeat Fylde under 'huge blow'

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Ouch! As the severity of coronavirus intensifies so does the battle for National League survival and the Daggers were dealt a huge blow on Tuesday night.

I still haven't quite fully recovered, it's safe to say, from that last-minute heartbreak against Fylde as, yet again, the Daggers conceded from a set-piece!

We got a taste of our own medicine you could say in terms of the last-minute goal, as we have had the luck late on, more often than not this season. Games such as Stockport and Yeovil spring to mind where late goals salvaged valuable points.

But we mustn't forget that we began the week (in terms of footballing action) with a victory over Aldershot on Saturday.

There we were the ones who left it late despite eventually going on to claim victory - and a vital one at that.

Doing the double over the Shots is one thing and winning away is another for the Daggers - a first since September!

At this stage I must praise Daryl McMahon for the fantastic, positive, offensive style and mindset. He went out to win, a stark contrast to the mentality under Peter Taylor whom is in part responsible for that winless away streak.

But returning to that game against fellow relegation strugglers Fylde, it was a game that looked very comfortable for the Daggers in the first half, but in the second...well, that was a different story.

Dagenham never really got going, consequently rueing not capitalising on their dominance in the first period. There must have been around three goalmouth scrambles in the second half but still the chances went begging!

So, with all the opportunities we couldn't find the net bar one goal from Mitch Brundle that in the end just wasn't enough.

Therefore, the Daggers are just three points above the drop zone with nine games to play!

People are claiming the honeymoon period is over and what not, alongside fears we've 'got the old Dagenham back' but I don't buy that.

I believe Daryl has got us playing the right football and with that attitude and style we're on a new path to success.

The first of those remaining nine fixtures sees McMahon's side take the short trip to Woking and there is no denying it'll be a tough test.

Dagenham fell to defeat at Victoria Road in the reverse fixture, the first game of the season, but a lot has changed since then.

I believe a win is vital, regardless of the Cards' league position, and from what Brundle said after the game on Tuesday, I get the sense they are out to win every game.

Also, the players know that they are in the relegation scrap as Mitch himself admitted, but they are focused on getting out of that - the men in white don't seem daunted by the task at hand.

I am confident we'll stay up and let that fight for survival continue tomorrow for what is a big game in Surrey.