Daggers blog: McMahon Taylor-made for managerial post

Young Daggers supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Daryl McMahon is the new manager of Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Daryl McMahon is the new manager of Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Well, it's been a hectic week at Dagenham and with more happening off the pitch than on it with Peter Taylor gone!

Much to the delight, and perhaps surprise, of the fan-base Taylor was relieved of his duties on Sunday.

Then, just as I was writing this - Daryl McMahon is in!

"The first choice since the process began," according to Peter Freund.

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019 Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Ebbsfleet United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th December 2019

The final nail in the coffin was the first game of the week at Hayes Lane as the Daggers were condemned to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bromley.

Despite the first 20 minutes looking promising, with the Daggers getting the ball forward quickly, they had many wasted attempts.

Taylor's defensive tactics for the next 70 or so minutes proved costly as he had invited the Bromley pressure and they found the net on three occasions.

The chants were loud and clear as we neared the end of the game: We Want Taylor Out!

And those wishes were granted to many fans' surprise the following day.

With many Daggers uplifted by the news there was a real optimism around the club heading into the game at Ebbsfleet as a positive footballing approach was expected. That was delivered at the Kuflink Stadium and executed most notably in the second 45 minutes where Dagenham's constant attacking pressure was rewarded.

Will Wright came up with the goods yet again from a dead-ball situation to salvage a much-needed and well-deserved point on the road.

Returning to the playing style, Taylor's negative tactics were out of the window, as Jody Brown delivered a fresh attacking approach which pleased supporters even if the result didn't.

What also put a smile on many fans' faces was Brown's post-match interview as he displayed his passion for the club, unlike Taylor has done.

Further claiming he understands the supporters' frustration and want for attacking football, Brown's and Terry Harris' passion rubbed off on the players in the second half also, and that was great to see.

Now the speculation is over and an exciting, young manager in McMahon is at the helm. He expressed his will to entertain and 'be on the front foot' which is music to every Dagenham fans' ears I am certain!

With Daryl being a front-runner for fans, the former Fleet man I am certain will have the full backing of everyone involved with the club - something that hasn't happened of late.

We look ahead to Torquay at home and Brown wants a bumper crowd which is vocally supporting the lads.

Despite the delight over Taylor going and McMahon coming in, the reality is we are two points above the drop zone and a win is vital, as Brown is in the dugout for the last time.

It's exciting times at Victoria Road so let's get behind the boys tomorrow as we enter this new decade and the Daryl McMahon era.

Dagenham & Redbridge have been promoted in every year ending in '0' so you never know!

Attacking, entertaining and ambitious - our wishes have been granted. Happy New Year!