Daggers blog: Missions accomplished after win at Maidenhead

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

With the new National League season now underway, young supporter Keane Handley will be sharing his thoughts on all matters at Dagenham & Redbridge in a regular blog.

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

This week I feel there is a real sense of accomplishment around the Daggers squad and fan base and there is a lot to be pleased about - missions have been accomplished.

It feels different than from years gone by, this season, that was evident from Saturday's match at Maidenhead alone.

Peter Taylor's men managed to score a penalty (the second of the season) as James Dobson netted almost immediately after the break; also a clean sheet was kept.

The latter felt the biggest achievement of all - the first clean sheet of the season - something that Elliott Justham, Manny Onariase and captain Kenny Clark's performances warranted.

Kenny Clark (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Kenny Clark (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

It wasn't just at the back where there were some solid performances as in the centre of the park Matt Robinson seemed strong in particular.

The attacking support for Joe Quigley was another level however, as Dobson, the eventual goalcorer, Spaniard Joan Luque and magician Angelo Balanta were all on top of their games.

The two foreign players impressed many inside York Road - Magpies and Daggers alike - with their trickery and attacking capabilities. Their link-up play I am certain will be paramount to Dagenham achieving a spot in the play-offs.

Up front, Quigley seemed good at holding the ball up, however on his attacking threat alone it was quite frankly non-existent.

Reece Grant replaced him midway through the second half and netted, although offside. That is the only issue with Grant, he does get offside unnecessarily - the number 14 has great pace and finishing otherwise.

Therefore the only position I feel needs strengthening after Saturday's performance is striker.

Like Peter Freund told me 'we need a Harry Kane' - of the National League of course!

Looking ahead to the weekend, Daggers look to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches and pick up three points at a place where they have had mixed results.

The Daggers face off against Hartlepool at Victoria Road, their last victory at home saw Quigley steal the show.

The Pools are on an unbeaten run of their own, without a loss in five, and are level on points with Dagenham.

I am expecting all three points from Taylor's men after last weekend's display - you need consistency if you want to make the play-offs.

Expectations are high going into this one but the challenge is very real, so The Daggers will need to be on top of their game to pull it off.