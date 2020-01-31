Daggers blog: Reid all about a welcome win at last!

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Alex Reid of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020 Alex Reid of Dagenham scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Well, I built up hopes of Reid-ing about goals last week and this week we were as Alex Reid had a fantastic debut scoring both goals securing a 2-0 win for the Daggers.

I will get back to that great league triumph over Notts County - the first of the McMahon era and first since November - later.

But some more news this week, aside from the Essex Senior Cup victory, is that Ben House has returned to Victoria Road after heading back to Reading upon the expiry of his short-term loan.

That loan spell was somewhat injury-stricken last time round, but his debut was much like Reid's as he too managed a brace on his debut.

That, believe it or not, was our last victory in the National League prior to Saturday which is exactly why it is great to have this attacking prowess back in our arsenal.

Returning to Saturday, and our attacking prowess was very much back as Sam Deering returned for his first league game in what seems a while - and didn't he make an impact?

He not only assisted the second but certainly worried the County back line as they knew he had the ability to split them apart at any moment. His work ethic alongside his fellow attackers - closing down, defending from the front - was refreshing to see.

I am going to dub this 'The Daryl Effect' and let's hope this is a long-lasting one, as the attacking intent shown was brilliant and the clean sheet was obviously pleasing.

I hope it will be long-lasting and I say 'hope' with caution because the last time we won in the league I said 'the boys are back with a bang' before they went on a winless league streak that was in itself long-lasting.

However, I'm a little more optimistic this time round and am filled with more belief as we do have a different man at the helm who is the polar opposite of Peter Taylor.

The thing I love the most about Daryl's style is that the high pressure and attacking intent is there but also the defensive caution is kept in mind, but obviously not to the extreme level of caution Taylor took - a good balance.

The clean sheet on Saturday was pleasing to see but Elliot Justham kept us on level terms in the first half; keeping us in the game as he so often does.

Let's hope the display against Notts County is replicated in South Wales now that our attacking arsenal is complete - I want us to go all guns blazing as we await the return of Angelo Balanta.

Wrexham are beatable and I believe that if the clinical finishing and creativity is there it will be back-to-back wins and a happy day in Wales.