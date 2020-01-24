Daggers blog: Reid all about goals, hopefully!

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

So, let's start from the beginning and the first excitement of the week, the loan signing of Alex Reid.

The former Ebbsfleet man signs from Stevenage until the end of the season and many were impressed with him when he faced the Daggers this season.

He scored goals in both games against Dagenham either side of New Years' Eve so there is no doubt he has goals in him.

They were two of just five goals for him so far this season but Ebbsfleet are a team lacking in creativity, so hopefully with the service of Angelo Balanta and Sam Deering, Reid will fare better at Victoria Road than he did at the Kuflink.

Reid was denied an instant debut against Barnet at The Hive but it wasn't down to selection, as the pitch was deemed unplayable to many supporters' annoyance on the morning of the game.

Though there was great frustration and disappointment with the postponement, every cloud has a silver lining - Balanta is missing for one less game.

It is important not to underestimate the importance of the Colombian to the side and that can be seen from stats alone.

Despite featuring in only 17 games this season he is the club's top scorer with seven goals - as an attacking midfielder. That not only highlights his importance but also an underlying problem of no proven striker.

I've talked about this a lot in recent weeks so won't dwell on it but without goals in the team - or more crucially without a goalscorer - relegation is possible.

That leads me onto my next point, that although we have this fantastic, exciting new manager and owners we are still with almost identical personnel on the pitch.

The truth is, all that keeps us above the dotted line is five goals, albeit with a game in hand. So league wins need to be more frequent than just the one every two months if we are to steer clear of relegation - let known mount a late play-off challenge.

The last league win was the 6-1 thrashing of Aldershot - it does seem a lifetime away now. If I'm being honest, I struggle to see at this stage how the top seven is plausible as that unlucky number 13 crops up: 13 places and 13 points are what stands in the way of Daryl McMahon's men and the play-offs.

There is no faulting the commitment to this target of the play-offs, even this late on, from all the staff and owners.

With sheer desire, a bit of luck and a slice of quality anything is possible. Matt Robinson also emphasised the importance of 'togetherness' when speaking to Daggers TV, in order to succeed through this period.

He also spoke of how McMahon has drilled into the players every game will be 'treated like a cup final' and I think Dagenham under McMahon until the end of the season is sure to display great passion.

These last 16 games all begin on Saturday as National League football returns to Victoria Road with Notts County being the opponents.

County defeated the Daggers at the death in the FA Trophy ni Nottingham so revenge is the aim on Saturday where nothing less than three points will do.

I believe every home game needs to be a win from now on if we want to a) stay up and b) finish strong with an outside chance at the play-offs.

It's a time where we need to come together in order to finish strong and end the season in true Daggers spirit. So let's make some noise as Daryl takes charge of his first league game.