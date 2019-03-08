Daggers blog: Relief as run ends; goalscorer needed!

With the National League season well underway, young Daggers supporter Keane Handley shares his thoughts in a regular blog

So, this week was the week and I did feel it would come sooner rather than later.

Our unbeaten run came to an end at Meadow Lane as the Daggers were condemned to a 2-0 defeat by Notts County.

And it may sound odd, but like many I am in a way thankful the run has ended. That defeat highlighted the big issue that we need a goal scorer.

Our two strikers Reece Grant (one) and Joe Quigley (four) have scored a total of five so far this season and Quigley is far from the answer as his four goals in 16 appearances have come in two games.

Not only does it highlight the attacking issues but also it relieves the pressure of extending the unbeaten run.

Furthermore, a draw will no longer be classified as a good point and more two points lost. As long as we beat Stockport I feel it would be a good week for Dagenham after a tough run of fixtures.

Hopefully, these stats will see our fantastic owners act on a problem they are fully aware of as our top scorer is not an out and out striker!

Colombian Angelo Balanta netted at the weekend and a spectacular goal it was, but we can't be relying on an attacking midfielder (which I believe he is) to solve our problems.

The owners were present at last Thursday's Fans' Forum after the new club shop was opened and there was a refreshed feel around the place.

Victoria Road felt like a place everyone could be proud of with the shop being just the start of that.

I was delighted with the range and quality of the products. I purchased the black Dagenham coat, everything just seemed surreal.

I will once again put on record my thanks to the owners who saved us from the brink of collapse around 13 months ago as I look ahead to this weekend's fixture at Edgeley Park.

Stockport's 2-1 triumph last time out was their first win in five, but despite their form it will be a tough match.

I hope The Daggers can get back on track at Stockport and I very much hope Grant, Quigley or both get amongst the goals.

This is also a great time for Joan Luque to rediscover his early season form which he has lacked in recent encounters.