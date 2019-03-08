Daggers blog: Stockport trip at crucial stage of season

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:30 08 November 2019

Keane Handley

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Young Daggers supporter Keane Handley is writing a weekly blog during the 2019/20 season

This is a crucial point now in the season as we approach the halfway mark and the Daggers are in the bottom half of the National League table.

In the bottom half and struggling for form, so this game in hand is an important one to keep in and amongst the play-offs.

Before we look ahead to Saturday's game at Stockport - the game in hand - we must look back at the defeat against Solihull Moors in Birmingham.

Reece Grant's great header just wasn't enough for Daggers who didn't put in a great performance.

It did see a debut for Toby Stevenson who comes in on a short term loan after Liam Gordon joined Dartford until the end of the month.

The debutant put in a fairly decent shift but the side lacked in creativity as a whole and did actually look shaky at the back.

I am slightly disappointed with the decision to let youth product Gordon go out on loan as I thought this would be the season he would cement his place in the side.

However, the reasoning coming from Peter Taylor is that the Gold Cup in the summer put him behind the rest of the squad and the left-back is not as sharp as before.

Nonetheless, Gordon is still a fans' favourite and I hope that upon his return he can break back into the side.

Most surprisingly Elliot Justham had a few off moments and the injured Kenny Clark seemed to be soldiering on from the word go.

That didn't help matters, with the absence of Angelo Balanta providing more trouble for Dagenham as that creative spark was lacking.

Though you can't fault the team's desire which was second to none - the midfield didn't stop running - and Chike Kandi and Grant also looked promising up top along with Alex McQueen.

Those positives were ones we should dwell upon ahead of the trip to Edgeley Park.

Jim Gannon's Stockport have had mixed results of late but a win would take them above Dagenham so they will be hopeful of that outcome.

On the other hand, Daggers are desperate to get back on track as it is crucial for their season, so it will be a tight affair.

One thing that does concern me is Dagenham's performances away from home don't seem to be as solid as at Victoria Road - hopefully that is rectified.

I believe and hope this will be a much needed turning point for Taylor's men in order to save our season.

