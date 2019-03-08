Daggers blog: Successful season on the cards?

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

With the National League season well underway, young Daggers supporter Keane Handley shares his thoughts in a regular blog

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019 Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

This season looks set to be a successful one as consistent performances are starting to become the norm.

Two (almost) flawless performances in two weeks and six points to go with them has extended Dagenham's unbeaten run to seven.

These performances are also being built on with every week that comes and most important of all - players are improving which in turn lifts the whole mood and performance levels.

Last week, I spoke about what missions had been accomplished and this week feels very much the same - only better.

Harry Phipps of Dagenham and Redbridge is denied by Ben Killip of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019 Harry Phipps of Dagenham and Redbridge is denied by Ben Killip of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

This week feels better because after seven games now without a defeat I feel there is more consistency about the team which is rare for a National League side - in this case rare is good.

This consistency starts from the backline despite last weekend's game not seeing Peter Taylor's men keep a second consecutive clean sheet.

The back four nullified Hartlepool's attacking unit as it did against Maidenhead. The centre-backs in particular are great assets to the team - their partnership was fantastic again at Victoria Road.

Taking a closer look at Saturday's encounter and it seems Joe Quigley just loves the place already; 100 per cent of the forward's goals have come at the home of Dagenham & Redbridge.

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019 Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

You may also want to watch:

The latest brace saw him in the right place at the right time to get the better of Killip on two occasions.

The second of the two saw great work from substitute Bagasan Graham to get what is sure to be the best assist of the season. That takes me on to my next point of squad depth which I think personally is fantastic.

There are at least two top seven players in each position which is perfect and I am going to highlight the central midfield as a particularly strong compartment.

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Gus Mafuta of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019 Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Gus Mafuta of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

The likes of Harry Phipps, Matt Robinson, Mitch Brundle and Harold Odametey (injured) all contribute to the selection dilemma that Taylor faces.

This I feel will become vital going into the winter where injuries are often more frequent as the games come thick and fast. The games aren't as frequent at this time of year which I feel is frustrating for the form Dagenham are in.

We've just got to hope that they can go on a run like they did last winter to get multiple victories in order to push for promotion.

The next step on the hunt for promotion in the short term is Torquay as Daggers make the long trip down to Devon.

That will be a tough encounter on the road but I do expect Dagenham to pull through as The Gulls have had a mixed run of results of late.

Another outing follows on the Tuesday and I reckon Sutton could prove a stumbling block under the lights at Gander Green Lane.

Despite what their league position may suggest they are a tough nut to crack so I'm anticipating a fiery match. Hopefully next week I will be telling a familiar story as I am now!