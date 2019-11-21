Daggers blog: The boys are back with a bang!

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It felt different, it felt alive, and it felt rejuvenating. The Daggers are back: let's hope it stays this way.

Players with one minute's applause in memory of the late Brian East during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Players with one minute's applause in memory of the late Brian East during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

It really was 6-1 to the mighty Daggers against Aldershot. I am delighted by not only the result but the whole performance as we controlled the game throughout.

People can say what they want about the recruitment in the summer, but this past week some amazing players have been brought to Victoria Road.

Firstly, Ben House, as on his debut he certainly delivered; that was an instant impact if ever there was one.

A fantastic rocket into the far corner for the first - a proper finish. The second saw him in the right place at the right time as Chike Kandi got away from his man - a good header.

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Secondly, the architect, Sam Deering chipped in with two great assists.

The first one saw great interplay between him and House to put the latter through on goal - a through ball that split the defence. The second was inside the box and he completely fooled the Shots defenders by using his top football brain.

Another positive in terms of signings is left back Toby Stevenson who was immense on that side. His composure on the ball was fantastic as well as his decision making - the fight he shows is great!

The number 18 also proved he had the ability to get forward as he overlapped Joan Luque on several occasions.

So those new signings delighted me but something else felt different on Saturday and I was buzzing as I entered the ground.

It was as if I'd entered a new home for the first time that was decorated -fit for a billionaire; just like the ground felt fit for a football league club.

My favourite improvement overall was the 'Victoria Road' lettering on the back of the newly cladded Carling stand and as it stated it felt like 'the home of Dagenham & Redbridge' - a home we can be proud of.

Sam Deering of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Sam Deering of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Every person associated with the club felt a buzz at the weekend, whether that was celebrating with the owners, singing during the match or seeing everyone else excited - the hope was there. The hope we will be back in the Football League in the very near future.

Before the game also saw a fitting tribute take place to Brian East who loved the club dearly - a fitting tribute to a great man.

Leaving Saturday aside, if we can, the Daggers travel to AFC Fylde this Saturday who have just one win in eight, however this could have been what Aldershot were saying before last week's match, so take nothing for granted.

Fylde were one of the best in the league last season so they are no pushovers despite what their league position may suggest and also remember - this is Dagenham.

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019 Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Although you can't underestimate what a big three points it will be for Dagenham if they were to come away from Mill Farm with all a win.

Overall, I expect victory but I will not get too carried away over last week's result. If House is on fire again: I can only see a Dagenham win.