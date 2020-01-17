Daggers blog: Now's the time to strike with more forward planning

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Young Daggers supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Digger Dagger! signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 Digger Dagger! signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

So a busi-er week this week at the Daggers with one fresh face coming in and a first win in a while - albeit in the Essex Senior Cup.

The game prior to that, at Notts County in the more prestigious FA Trophy, ended in defeat due to a good goal from halfway.

Let's be honest, it was a bit more than 'good' - more something out of the top drawer as Michael Doyle got the better of Elliot Justham at the death.

It was an improved performance from the Daggers with a high press and attacking football, as Daryl McMahon said he loves to be on the front foot. But the chances created, well, just one of them were converted with a Joe Quigley sitter thrown in there as well!

Joe Quigley of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020 Joe Quigley of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

It's clear we need a striker as we are simply not scoring enough goals with the current attackers we have.

On Saturday Sam Deering put in a great shift on his return, getting the ball to the front three, but as previously mentioned we are just not clinical enough up top.

So transfers were wanted by fans and they got one, but perhaps in an unexpected position of centre-back.

You may also want to watch:

Gabby Zakuani, who has immense football league experience, arrived at Victoria Road on Monday in time for the Essex Senior Cup encounter.

The following day Zakuani featured in the 3-2 victory over Barking which again displayed McMahon's attacking intent as an improved second-half performance got the Daggers over the line.

So, the Congolese defender is the first signing of the McMahon era but my belief is that more transfer activity will come in the following days and week as the Americans are back.

They will be over to watch the side against Barnet and no doubt look at who they need to get in during a very busy week ahead I am sure.

Gabriel Zakuani, who has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge, while at Peterborough. Picture: Tim Parker/PA Gabriel Zakuani, who has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge, while at Peterborough. Picture: Tim Parker/PA

The main target for me is a proven striker in the National League or someone knocking around in the lower reaches of the Football League because the bottom line is we need goals.

The strikers we currently have just aren't hitting the back of the net and to be quite frank, they aren't proven.

Angelo Balanta remains our top scorer despite having two months out and that really says it all. I hope the Colombian is to return soon as he will bring back that much needed creativity to the side.

Turning our attention back to matters on the pitch and the Daggers travel to The Hive tomorrow looking to get their first league win in their first league game under McMahon.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

It's a tough challenge as always at Barnet but the reality is Dagenham need a win and with this new style I think it could be a great day at The Hive for the Daggers.

Points are needed. A reaction is coming, transfers are coming. Let's get behind the mighty Daggers as we look to end this season strong.