Daggers blog: ‘Unlucky’ injury-hit squad need a win

Young Dagenham & Redbridge supporter Keane Handley is writing a blog during the 2019/20 season

'How unlucky!' 'Taylor needs to go!' 'There is still time, the gap is only seven points.'

The views are wide ranging with each Dagger having good reasoning but the loudest voice is that of the second statement.

Following two disappointing defeats this week and only two wins in 10, which is simply not good enough, Peter Taylor is under fire.

These two latest defeats came first in front of the fantastic fans that made the ever so long trip to Fylde and witnessed the Daggers concede three times in the first half without reply.

The visitors were unable to mount a comeback in the second half and many were angry at the result as well as the performance, which did however improve in the second half.

The game at Mill Farm did see Manny Onariase, Sam Deering and natural goalscorer Ben House all notably absent from the squad, as well as Angelo Balanta - all injured.

The two new signings that were out had only played one game but they made an instrumental impact and breathed life and quality into the side - it goes without saying Balanta does that as well. These absentees were obviously big misses and we hope they make a swift return.

So with an uneasy centre-back pairing and minimal spine throughout the team, the lack of luck argument comes into play as a reason for this poor run of form.

That form continued into a November night at Victoria Road where Sutton were the opponents for the second time this season and the result went the other way this time!

Daggers were unable to make it two wins from two against the U's this season despite taking an early lead that was overturned as they conceded two very soft goals. That was the disappointing aspect, also the inability to put the game to bed while dominating concerned many including myself.

The final statement from the beginning of this piece was one that indicated there is time left as we are only halfway through this season.

It highlights the relatively small seven-point gap between Dagenham and the play-offs, which Taylor's men are very capable of closing.

I believe that with a full strength squad, yet only with a full strength squad, Daggers are more than capable of reaching the play-offs and closing that gap - the demolition of Aldershot is evidence of that.

As we look ahead to the second half of the season we look first to Chorley as the first step to closing the gap with Terry Harris leading the side.

This is due to an operation Taylor has successfully undergone meaning he is unable to travel. Harris will hope to oversee the side picking up all three points in Lancashire, but Chorley held the Daggers at home so it won't be easy.

Another negative is that Jody Brown has indicated the injuries picked up by several players are not minor so it is unlikely there will be any returning to the side this weekend.

Nonetheless, Dagenham need a win, so whoever is out there on Saturday needs to put in a good performance to keep play-off hopes alive.

I am often quite positive when it comes to predictions so I am going for a 1-0 win for the Daggers as I reckon Joan Luque will nick a goal.

The Spaniard was a stand-out player in Tuesday's defeat, playing a crucial part in the goal and constantly threatening Sutton's back line.