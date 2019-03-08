Daggers blog: Up for cup after trouble on trains

With the National League season well underway, young Daggers supporter Keane Handley shares his thoughts in a regular blog

Angelo Balanta celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge

This week was a non-event in terms of matters on the pitch.

Due to no trains running from Euston on Saturday the side were unable to make the Stockport County fixture for kick-off.

The postponement of the Stockport encounter has sparked debate from many National League fans as to why they didn't (alongside Sutton and Barrow who were also stranded) make the long trip north by car?

Well, that is a subject I will move swiftly on from; moving swiftly to more positive news of Angelo Balanta's contract extension.

This 'lengthy' contract extension until 2022 ensures the Colombian will enjoy many more goals at Victoria Road, adding to his six he has recorded this season - matching his tally from last year.

One reason I was thrilled about the news is because he is in my eyes the best outfield player at the club on a technical level.

That strike against Barnet is enough evidence alone, but it isn't just me and Daggers fans who rave about the man's quality.

Scrolling through Facebook I saw a post which stated 'If your club could have any three National League players - who would they be?' and many named the Colombian in that bracket.

That is how exciting this player is and hopefully his performance will be one out of the top drawer on Saturday as it is time for the FA Cup!

Peter Taylor and Terry Harris have been clear on their stance for this competition - they want to go as far as they can as The Daggers reminisce about their match against Premier League Everton at Goodison Park not too long ago.

Carshalton Athletic are the side Dagenham face so it is a slightly kinder draw than previous years where Orient and Boreham Wood were the opponents and eventual winners - though replays were required in both cases.

Despite the draw being kinder, there is no room for complacency as it is the FA Cup. I am sure both sides know - anything can happen!