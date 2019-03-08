Daggers blog: Upset at FA Cup exit

With the National League season well underway, young Daggers supporter Keane Handley shares his thoughts in a weekly blog

Well, that's Dagenham for you, eh?

Travel to Carshalton talking about the first round draw only to not actually be in it on the journey home.

This is not the topic I was expecting to cover this week but I must assess just what went wrong.

The Daggers were condemned to a 2-1 defeat as they struggled to avoid one of the biggest upsets of the round.

Many things weren't there as a couple of often reliable players never got going - that was disappointing.

The midfield never really got control of the game in the second half where it all went rather pear-shaped.

Matt Robinson and Angelo Balanta are so often the ones pulling the strings in midfield but they just weren't doing that.

However, as I have said before, when Kenny Clark is absent at the back there seems to be no leader on the pitch; that in turn leads to minimal organisation.

The designated skipper for the tie was Elliot Justham but in terms of leadership he proved rather ineffective.

With little organisation I feel there was panic when we went behind, so misplaced passes were frequent along with hoofs forward.

The target man Joe Quigley wasn't at the races either as he latched onto very few long balls.

An equaliser came through Reece Grant who scored his second of the week and that I feel was one positive - of which there were very few - to take from the match.

At the other end of the pitch quality was also lacking with two soft goals being conceded in an under-par defensive display.

Taking the positive of Grant's goal into this weekend, Dagenham will have to put their cup exit behind them in order to defeat Wrexham.

The Welsh side haven't had an ideal start to the season as they sit 21st in the National League, struggling for form.

Unlike Dagenham, The Dragons are into the FA Cup first round following a replay victory against National League side Chesterfield.

Also, with their manager indicating a want for fresh faces, for many of the Wrexham players it's a fight for their place in the team.

Another game at Victoria Road will follow on Tuesday as Barrow come to town.

Personally, with the Bluebirds having secured wins in their last seven in the league I'd happily take a point. However, if that is the case it puts pressure on a victory against Wrexham beforehand.

Looking at the bigger picture, at this stage I feel the play-off ambitions will be a close call with no prolific goalscorer.

Aside from the goalscoring issue I do believe the squad's lack of experience may also hinder their chances.

However, I am certain the manager and owners are aware of the changes needed and they will deliver.