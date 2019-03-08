Search

Daggers player ratings: Disappointing display, but bright return for Kandi

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 August 2019

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jacob Ranson provides Dagenham & Redbridge players ratings after their 3-0 defeat to Boreham Wood at Victoria Road.

Elliot Justham 6 - The long-serving goalkeeper although letting in three goals, couldn't have done too much about them, and he made a superb effort to almost push the penalty clear.

Andrew Eleftheriou 6- The former Watford Academy man didn't too much wrong but neither did he do anything too special. Think there is plenty more to come.

Kenny Clark 5- The captain was very vocal and put his body about, but cleared the ball to no one far too often. Improved with the formation change to five at the back.

Luke Croll 5- He was a tad sloppy and slow, struggled to contain of Boreham Wood's attacking options coming at the back line.

Bagasan Graham 5.5- A terrible opening five minutes but the former Ebbsfleet United man redeemed himself and ended up putting in a half decent display in an unnatural position.

Mitch Brundle 5- Failed to get on the ball enough or create anything lacked the creativity he normally displays.

Matt Robinson 6 - Put in a real shift, tried his best to move the ball well, but failed to make too much happen and the match almost bypassed the midfield in many regards due to both side's switching to wing-backs.

Joan Luque 5 - The Spaniard never got into the match and was pulled off after 32 minutes to change the shape of the formation.

James Dobson 4- He was breezed by former Daggers left-back Femi Illesamni in the early stages, failed to create anything, and was also taken off in the 32nd minute.

Angelo Balanta 5- The former Boreham Wood man looked to create things but didn't get much success. Looked frustrated during the match with the link-up play.

Joe Quigley 4 - One of the worst displays I've seen from a striker in the National League. He failed to win anything in the air or on the ground, even had the ball inside the box twice, but only managed weak attempts.

Substitutes:

Chike Kandi 6.5 - The stand-out for the hosts, worked his socks off after coming on after the half-hour mark. The attacker was full of energy and it was a good way for him to return from injury.

Will Wright 5.5- He actually was well suited to playing at the right side of a back three, tried to move the ball up the pitch quickly. Set-pieces were pretty awful though which bumped him down as they had plenty of corners in the second-half.

Reece Grant 5 - Came on in the 62nd minute for Quigley, injected some more pace, and had probably the best chance of the game. Feel he needs to get off the mark to kick start his season.

