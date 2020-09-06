Search

Dagenham boss McMahon pleased with Urchins result

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 September 2020

Paul McCallum of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Paul McCallum of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon always knew Hornchurch would be a stern competitive fixture after sealing a 2-1 victory over the Isthmian Premier Division side.

Trialist of Dagenham tangles with Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020Trialist of Dagenham tangles with Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Goals from new striker Paul McCallum and trialist Adrian Clifton sealed the win for the Daggers despite a Chris Dickson goal for the Urchins at Bridge Avenue.

The boss was pleased with the overall performance and believes it was another important workout for his men.

“It was a good game overall. We knew coming into the match it was going to be a competitive one and I’ve played for Stimmo (Mark Stimson) so I knew what his team would be like,” McMahon told the club website.

“Hornchurch were competitive and they have some really good footballers as well, so it was a good workout for us.

Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch and Kai Brown of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch and Kai Brown of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

“I thought the first half team moved the ball really well, but I thought we were a little bit slower in the second half, which can happen when you bring eleven new players onto the pitch.

“Hornchurch only made two subs at half time so they had nine players that were already playing at the tempo of the first half and it took us a little while to catch up to the tempo of the game.”

Former Bromley striker Clifton, Adam Lovett, and Will Wright were three of the four trialists on display in the match.

“It was a fantastic finish after a good run in behind. He has been training with us this week and thought he did well today, as did all of the trialists we had out there.”

While the boss also praised McCallum by saying: “It was a very well taken finish from Paul, dictated by Angelo (Balanta) really.

“It was some good play from him initially to set Paul up, probably our best move of the second half.

“You know that if you get the ball to Paul in and around the box that he’s got every chance of scoring, he’s proven that time and time again.”

McMahon also added: “We’re progressing well and training hard during the week as well. I think the early pre-season games in particular are more about fitness and we will look at more of the tactical side of things as we move closer towards the start of the league season.

“It’s more about individuals now and building up that sharpness, then we will look at putting a team together as we move further into pre-season.”

