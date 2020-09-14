Search

Dagenham were below par insists manager McMahon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 September 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon admitted his side were below the standards set for them as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Maidstone United.

A 22nd minute striker from a Stones trialist sealed the victory for the hosts at the Gallagher Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Boss McMahon was not overly concerned about the result it was more the performance that disappointed him.

“I don’t care about the defeat, same as I wasn’t interested in the last four wins, it’s pre-season and it means nothing to me until there is points available,” McMahon told DaggersTV.

“What does worry me though is the performance level was poor, really poor, and way below the standards we set on a daily basis.

“From my perspective the good was below the standards we set, but maybe that’s a good thing, we need to work a lot harder than we did and that’s the first time I’ve had to say it about this group as they’ve been fantastic.”

He added: “There are loads of positives, as bad as it was at times, it showed that we need to improve and I’d rather know that now than in Halifax in three weeks time.

“We’ve told the players that just now.”

The former Ebbsfleet United boss did reveal it was pleasing to see defender Luke Croll return to action following an injury while he gave updates on injured trio Kenny Clark, Sam Deering, and Mitch Brundle.

“Good to get Crolly back out on the pitch, it was his first 45 minutes for a couple of weeks, Kenny clashed his shin in training and that was more of a precaution.

“Sam and Brunds were both out on the pitch ahead of the game, again I just want to be careful, as you can rush players back in pre-season but we need them back when the real stuff starts in October.”

Joan Luque and Joe Quigley did not feature once again for the Daggers which could be down to not being part of the manager’s plans. The duo have both found game time hard to come by in pre-season and both reportedly available for transfer.

Dagenham were due to face local rivals Barking in the Borough Cup last night (Tuesday) while they also face Concord Rangers and Chelmsford City in friendlies before the new season begins.

