Daggers boss McMahon says ambitions remain high, but crisis has slowed plans down

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon says the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has delayed his team building plans, but the ambition of promotion to the Football League will remain the same.

Daggers finished 17th in the National League last season on points-per-game as the campaign was cut short due to the outbreak of the coronavirus back in March.

The Victoria Road outfit have yet to announce their retained list or any plans for next season until they have a certain start date.

“It’s affected them in the sense of that it has slowed everything down, in terms of start dates, and when the season will start,” McMahon told DaggersTV.

“In terms of ambition they remain the same. When I came to the club and spoke in January what attracted me to the club was the ambitions of the owners and Steve (Thompson) as well as everyone here to go for promotion.

“Obviously going from 17th place, which we finished this season just gone, to promotion is a big jump but I think we need to have plans in place to build a squad and get some better players.”

The former Ebbsfleet United boss admitted they have been speaking to players however and getting themselves ready for the season behind the scenes, adding: “Whenever you put a list together of players I think you have three or four that you really want and will improve your team.

“We have been speaking to players, but we’re just waiting for that start date now to get everything in line for the players to be back playing football.”

McMahon says he has been in regular contact with his squad and they were set a fitness plan at the very beginning of the crisis.

“I’ve been okay, trying to keep busy at home, tidying the house, cutting the grass, looking after my kids. My wife has been working from home as well, we’ve got a puppy, so busy with that,” he said.

“We’ve been in constant contact with the players via Zoom calls, Whatsapp chats, and we sent around a programme for them to keep fit.

“They’re all in good nick and raring to go.”

He added: “They’re telling me they are, so I’m sure they are, but we’ll find out when they get back in!

“Footballers nowadays genuinely look after themselves a lot better than they did 10 to 12 years ago.”