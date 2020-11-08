Search

Dagenham boss McMahon pleased for the players to progress into FA Cup second round

PUBLISHED: 09:22 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 08 November 2020

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was delighted for his squad as they progressed into the second round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over League Two side Grimsby Town.

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Mattie Pollock of Grimsby Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Mattie Pollock of Grimsby Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

A brace from striker Scott Wilson and a late Mitch Brundle penalty sealed Daggers progress into the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Wilson opened the scoring before Owen Windsor levelled the score from the spot but the former bagged his second of the match in the 90th minute of play before Mitch Brundle also dispatched a penalty to put the Daggers in the hat at Victoria Road.

“I’m delighted for the players first and foremost, I thought they put in a tremendous effort today (Saturday) against a very good Grimsby team, who play really good football and I thought we were really disciplined with our defending,” McMahon said.

“We also counter attacked really well.”

Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020Scott Wilson of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

The former Ebbsfleet United felt his team are finally coming together after injury troubles and a dis-jointed pre-season.

“Everyone knows we’ve had horrendous luck with our injuries so far this season, even players that we’ve brought in late like Charlee Adams, Abs (Abu Ogogo), and Scott Wilson they hadn’t been training before they come in so they needed a few weeks to get up to speed as well.

“They’re finally getting to where they need to be, Myles Weston back as well, which was a major plus for us and hopefully one or two more back soon.”

McMahon also praised both Scott Wilson for his brace and Myles Weston who returned from injury to have a real impact on the match.

WIlson

“Wilo will get better and better as we go along, as I said he had a little bit of training early on in pre-season, then he’s had not a lot before coming into us.

“He was a little bit off for his standards and where he wants to be in the first couple of games, although he’s willing and works really hard, but he’s getting there now.

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

“Myles gives you a great outlet, he’s got great strength and pace, and he’s a good character Westy.

“He’s been in winning football teams, he’s won promotions, and he’s leader so I think he helps us immensely.”

The boss also explained the reasoning behind handing the captain’s armband to loanee midfielder Abu Ogogo for the match and going forward instead of defender Kenny Clark.

“We’ve got a lot of leaders in the changing room, I think Abs has captained some very big football clubs, and I felt for the time being he will be the one to lead the team.

Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Danny Preston of Grimsby Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020Myles Weston of Dagenham and Redbridge and Danny Preston of Grimsby Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

“Nothing against Kenny Clark, he was a team-mate of mine, and he’s a tremendous player and if I’m being honest I thought Kenny had his best game of the season today so his reaction to it was superb and it shows the kind of man he is.”

