Callum Reynolds and Joey Jones edging closer to returning for Dagenham

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon has revealed Callum Reynolds and Joey Jones are very close to returning from injury although the Aldershot Town clash could come too soon.

Defender Callum Reynolds has been out injured since the 1-0 victory over Wealdstone on October, 10 while new signing Jones featured against Boreham Wood and Sutton United before coming off with a slight knock.

Striker Adrian Clifton and midfielder Harry Phipps remained sidelined for a lengthy period of time as of yet after undergoing surgery.

“On the injury front, Joey Jones is back in light training and we hope to have him available very soon,” McMahon revealed.

“Callum (Reynolds) who has been a big miss for us, he is back on the grass and running, he is desperate to get back on the pitch but like all the injuries we want them back and to stay fit so we will keep a close eye on Cal.

“Both Phippsy (Harry Phipps) and Cliff (Adrian Clifton) have had successful surgery and are in the infant stages of their rehab.

“Cliff, we hope to have back early in the new year and Phippsy will obviously be out for longer.”

In terms of the match boss McMahon is looking forward to making the trip away to Aldershot but knows they’ll be prepared as Shots boss Danny Searle watched on from the stands when Daggers drew 0-0 with Notts County.

“We’re looking forward to it, we’re full of confidence and in good spirits, their manager Danny Searle was here watching the game.

“They’ve got a good side, an honest side, a hard-working side and as I say we’ll look forward to the game.”

He added: “We all do it, we all know each other quite well, I think all the teams and most managers are very thorough with preparations for games and Danny is no different.”