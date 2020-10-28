Dagenham boss McMahon insists individual errors are costing them after Maidenhead loss

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon insists individual errors are proving costly after a poor start to the new National League season.

The Daggers fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Maidenhead United despite taking the lead through Sam Deering in the first-half but goals from Nathan Blissett and Josh Coley left the Victoria Road-based outfit with nothing to show for their efforts.

The boss was not pleased with the many mistakes that led to the two Magpies goals at York Road.

“We talk about it all the time, we’re a very well prepared outfit in terms of match analysis, and how we’re going to play.,” McMahon told DaggersTV.

“The one thing you can’t cater for is too many individual errors because it kills you. Doesn’t matter what you say or what you do, if you make mistakes at crucial times, and we’ve got to do better.”

The former Ebbsfleet United manager was however full of praise for his sides first-half performance but bemused with the second-half display and result.

“The first 45 minutes we were outstanding, played some brilliant football and totally controlled the game, scored a wonderful goal and probably could have had some more,” McMahon said.

“Then we do what we’ve done in most games so far, in terms of individual errors, giving goals away at crucial times.

“We give goals away that no one gives us, before the second goal, their goalkeeper has made an unbelievable save from a header from Kenny Clark and we get a corner as a result.

“The errors after that to concede the goal are poor, that’s something we need to eradicate really quickly, but it’s killing us at the minute.”

The boss added: “I think if I’m being honest that was our best performance so far in the first-half.

“We were dominate, we went from looking like a top six side in the first-half to a bottom six side in the second-half.

“It’s difficult to fathom with the players we’ve got, and the quality we’ve got.

“I think conceding in the first 15 minutes of the second-half, it’s crucial that you don’t do that because you know when you’re playing that well away from home that there is going to a reaction from the opposition.”