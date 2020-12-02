Search

Dagenham boss McMahon eager for his side to build on recent performances

PUBLISHED: 15:45 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 02 December 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is eager for his side to build on the last four performances including the late FA Cup heartbreak they suffered on the weekend.

Daggers will welcome Notts County to Victoria Road this evening (7pm) for what could prove to be the final fixture behind-closed-doors for the east London outfit.

They face a stern test against Neal Ardley’s men who come into the clash off the back of a 3-0 victory over Wealdstone while McMahon’s side played 120 minutes on Sunday afternoon as they crashed out of the cup in the second round with a 2-1 loss to Mansfield Town.

“We now need to build on that and look forward to the next few games heading into the Christmas period,” McMahon told Daggers TV.

“We’re slowly evolving into what we want to be, we’re nowhere near where we want to be yet, but the signs from the last four games are very positive.”

The boss knows he may have to slightly tweak his team due to the amount of distance covered by his players in that Mansfield loss.

You may also want to watch:

“Possibly, we’ll see how the guys are. Like anything all the players want to play so we just need to make sure that we pick the right ones.

“Brunds (Mitch Brundle) nearly did 19km in the game, which is incredible really, and we have a lot that ran a lot on Sunday so we have to assess them before we play Notts County to make sure the energy levels are right to go on and perform again.

“We have got some very good players in reserve as well that will be looking to play. We will take sure we put a team on the pitch that will give us that same sort of energy and performance.”

McMahon knows It will be a tough test regardless as County will be aiming to earn promotion back to the Football League this campaign.

“They’re a very good side like they were last season, Neal Ardley has recruited some good players, and we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“We had two tough games against them last season while I was here and they’re a team that like to have the ball, in possession they’re very good, and they’ve got lots of pace.

“I’m sure by the end of the season they’ll be in and around the play-offs. I think it’s a very good test for us. We’ve finished 17th the last two season, we now have aspirations of making the play-offs, so we can see where we’re at.”

