It’s difficult to find a fair outcome claims McMahon

PUBLISHED: 10:23 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 09 June 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon admits he would not want to be the one having to decide the outcome of the National League season.

Dagenham & Redbridge lost to Notts County in the FA Trophy (piic B&O Press Photo)Dagenham & Redbridge lost to Notts County in the FA Trophy (piic B&O Press Photo)

The league decided to bring the season to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic, but have been waiting for a final decision – mainly due to no firm decision being made in League Two as of yet.

Promotion from the National League will depend on relegation from League Two still going ahead, otherwise there will not be any places available.

“I think it’s really difficult, but in my opinion, if there is no promotion then there should be no relegation,” McMahon told the Nathan Holt Podcast.

“If there is promotion then there should be relegation, so for me the season should be null and void or you decide it on points per game or where you are now, which doesn’t seem fair.”

League leaders Barrow could be promoted via PPG and take the place of Bury to restore the EFL to its traditional number of 72 clubs regardless of the decision from League Two.

“I would be gutted if someone doesn’t go up as it would be unfair, but how do you decide who it is?” added McMahon.

“Barrow have been up there all year, but Harrogate will say we’re four points behind them and have got to play them yet.

“Notts County were on a roll and are a big club, so it’s very difficult, and I would hate to be making the decisions.

“I think that’s why it has taken so long as no one wants to make the decisions, as every time you think you have a formula, someone will take how that is unfair on someone else and then it’s back to the drawing board.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do it, but I think the easiest way of doing it is saying the season is null and void, no one up and no one down.

“But at the same time you’re rewarding teams that haven’t done well.”

The EFL were set to have a meeting on Monday with a final decision being made yesterday (Tuesday) which will then make it clearer for the National League to make a decision of their own on how to draw a line under the 2019-20 campaign.

