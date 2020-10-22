It’s important to have the government’s support insists Daggers boss McMahon

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon insists it’s important to have the government’s support as the National League is set to now a £10m support package on an average attendance basis, meaning seven former Football League clubs will receive a larger sum.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Quigley of Yeovil and Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th October 2020 Joe Quigley of Yeovil and Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th October 2020

Chesterfield, Hartlepool, Notts County, Stockport, Torquay, Wrexham and Yeovil will receive £95,000 a month, with the 16 other clubs receiving £84,000, including the Daggers.

National League games are currently being played behind closed doors and the first payments of National Lottery funds is scheduled for next week.

“We all need it, when you go into it, we’ve been six, seven or eight months without any crowd, without the bars being open properly with all the social distancing,” McMahon said.

You may also want to watch:

“Parties, weddings, funeral are all stuff we hold here at the club, and earn a lot of revenue from that.

“I think it’s really important that we have some help from the government and we’re glad we’ve got that.”

The National Lottery lifeline has been set aside to help the National League for three months until January.

“Who knows what is going to happen in three months, I don’t think any of us have got that crystal ball, I don’t think we could have imagined we’d be where we are today three months ago or even three months before that.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a football manager, but I think no one could have seen it spiralling out of control like it did and hopefully we can get people back into grounds safely and control the disease.”