Daggers boss McMahon is still eyeing one more target

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon is still eyeing one more signing, providing the right player is out there.

Daggers signed nine new players during the long summer while many others have left during a lengthy time away from competitive National League action due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’d like to bring one more in if we can, if the right player becomes available,” said McMahon.

“We have been speaking to a couple but we’re not in a rush to do that as we’ve got a good squad.

“The player that comes in would have to make an impact on the starting eleven, not just the squad.”

Dagenham are set to host newly-promoted Wealdstone on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat to Halifax Town on the opening day of the 2020-21 season.

They were due to face London rivals Barnet last night (Tuesday), with all the games are being played behind closed doors for the time being and the boss knows they will have to adapt to quickly.

“I think it will be the strangest season for anyone that is a player or a manager to be honest,” said McMahon.

“After the time off, the long pre-season and not knowing when we are going to start, and many difficulties with that.

“Obviously going into stadiums with no fans, it’s going to be very different. But it’s something we’ve all got to get used to very quickly.

“The players have got to be motivated by themselves, and should be anyway. Obviously it will be different without the home supporters we normally have and sometimes it is nice going away to a ground with a hostile following as it’s nice to play in front of.”

McMahon knows it will be a tricky season with a congested fixture list due to the late start.

“At the moment it’s 18 weeks out of the 38 weeks of the season that are Saturday and Tuesday. I’m sure there will be games cancelled, so I’m sure it will extend,” he said.

“It’s going to be a heavy programme – it will be game, recover, prepare, game, recover – so it will be a different season that way for sure.

“We believe we’ve got good depth, good quality, and the age of the squad is important – part of the recruitment process was the age of the players.

“We’ve got a lot of players in their mid-20 and a lot in their early 20s as well, so that is something we definitely looked at.”