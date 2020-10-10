Dagenham boss McMahon delighted with clean sheet and first league win

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon was delighted to pick up their first victory in the league this season as they edged a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Wealdstone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

A second-half strike from attacker Angelo Balanta sealed the three points for Daggers despite a late scare as goalkeeper Elliot Justham pulled off a fantastic save in the dying stages of the contest at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

“Delighted with the clean sheet, I thought we restricted Wealdstone to very little, they’ve got a big attacking threat. There front four are big, quick, and direct, we saw against Yeovil Town on Tuesday night when they went and scored two goals down there,” McMahon said.

“We knew it would be difficult against them, they counter attack very well, and I think we dealt with the threat all night and then Angelo with a bit of magic to win the game for us.”

Dagenham switched formations for the third consecutive fixture and the boss felt like it was coming together more.

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge denies Michee Efete of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020 Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge denies Michee Efete of Wealdstone during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wealdstone, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 10th October 2020

You may also want to watch:

“I think we’ll get better as we go through the season, we’ve have had a few knocks and bumps at the back end of pre-season, and in the start of the season.

“We hope we can now get people back fit and get into a bit of a routine, get people playing together, and building relationships but we’ll look to build on today.”

He was especially pleased with the way attackers Angelo Balanta and Paul McCallum linked up in the match as they slowly adapt to playing alongside each other.

“They played a lot closer together, the ball went into them quicker as well, so it gave them time to be closer together. We know Balanta has got that real class like he showed for his goal and like he did numerous times in the game.

“Paul is a handful to play against for anybody.”

Justham pulled off a huge save in the dying stages to deny Wealdstone scoring an equaliser as Ross Lafayette had a golden chance.

“I think we had about 22 attempts on goal tonight, and you don’t score more than one, they’ve only had one chance and it’s the only save Elliot has had to make. We’ve got to be more clinical ourselves but we know Elliot Justham can do that.”