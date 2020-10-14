Dagenham boss McMahon reveals McCallum and Clifton could be out for a lengthy period

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon revealed strikers Paul McCallum and Adrian Clifton could be out for a lengthy period of time after going off injured in their 2-0 defeat to Woking.

Goals from Jack Cook and Malachi Napa sealed the three points for the Cards as Daggers fell to a third defeat in four National League fixtures.

But the worse news was the loss of both Paul McCallum and the man who came on to replace him in Adrian Clifton while it was also confirmed Joe Quigley was released from his contract by the club and has already signed for league rivals Yeovil Town.

“They’ll be serious, they won’t be back anytime soon,” McMahon said.

“It is what It is with the injuries, I don’t know how many players we’ve got now in treatment room but arguably our starting 11 or what people would perceive as our starting 11.”

Although the boss admits it was not good enough regardless of the injury situation they find themselves currently in.

“It doesn’t take away from the performance in the first 25 minutes as we had good enough players on the pitch to compete with Woking and we didn’t.

“They were hungrier than we were and that’s where the game was won really for them.

“After that we played a lot better, but the game was already over in my opinion, you’ve got to play from the first whistle.”

He added: “It’s a poor start, we didn’t get close to them, we didn’t get tight enough and like I said they wanted it more than us. You can dress it up as you want, but they were more competitive than us, they were on first and second balls. They were snappy in the tackle. It was men against boys.

“We huffed and puffed, we moved the ball well, Woking sat back as they’d won the game in the first-half.

“Woking didn’t have to come out, press us and leave themselves exposed, they were clever enough.”

Goalkeeper Elliot Justham made a mistake for Woking’s second goal as a fierce effort from Malachi Napa landed at the feet of Justham, with the ball spinning away from the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

“Elliot, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again he’ll save us more points than he costs us, he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

“It’s just systematic at the moment what is happening to us, you’re best player makes an error like that at a key time in the game, and we do seem to like shooting ourselves in the foot along with everything else going on.”

The former Ebbsfleet United boss did like what he saw from new signing Jaden Brisett who came off the bench in the match.

“I thought he done ok Jaden, he looked bright, buzzy and looked to get in behind and on the ball to make things happen.

“He’s a young kid playing men’s football, but he’s got talent the boy.”