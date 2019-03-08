Taylor draws on positives of Daggers' first-half display to take good point from Barnet

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dagenham & Redbridge boss Peter Taylor felt his side played some of their best football of the season in the first half of their National League draw with Barnet on Saturday.

Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge and Harry Taylor of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 Will Wright of Dagenham and Redbridge and Harry Taylor of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

James Dobson and Angelo Balanta hit the crossbar three minutes apart, before Balanta's volley gave Daggers the lead at Victoria Road.

But Josh Walker hit back moments later and neither side could find a winner in the second half as it ended all square at 1-1.

"To draw at home to Barnet is a good point, they're a good team," said Taylor.

"I was really, really pleased with the way we played, especially in the first half. That was as good as we've played this year.

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

"I thought we were terrific. We deserved to come in leading at half time, it shouldn't have been 1-1, but we didn't. We weren't good enough to get the second or third goal but we were a bit unlucky in that we hit the crossbar on a couple of occasions.

"I said to them at half time, if you repeat that performance that will be the best you've done here for a long, long time.

"The second half wasn't as good. I thought the second half was a draw, if I was to be honest, but I thought first half we won it.

Simeon Akinola of Barnet and James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019 Simeon Akinola of Barnet and James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

"When you get opportunities, you've got to take them. Teams like Barnet, with Junior Lewis and Darren Currie at half time, they would've changed certain things.

"Normally you don't get your own way for 90 minutes and to be fair to them they probably got better second half. I'm comfortable with a draw, but like all managers you want to win."

Taylor was forced to make changes to his side, with Luke Croll suspended after his red card against Chorley and Kenny Clark missing out due to a head injury suffered in the same game.

But Manny Onariase and Will Wright combined well in central defence, as Alexander McQueen filled in at right-back, and Harold Odametey gave an energetic display in midfield.

And Taylor added: "Will Wright has been outstanding this season. He has grown from his matches last year, when he was on loan, an under-23 player from Colchester, he has got better, he has been an excellent right back this year and an excellent centre half today.

"Harold has got great energy, he's a real bubbly character, he's like that every minute of the day. In the end he could drive you mad, but he's terrific!"