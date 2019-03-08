Search

Daggers boss Taylor insists they have healthy competition up front

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 July 2019

Nathan Ralph of Southend heads clear from Reece Grant of Dagenham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nathan Ralph of Southend heads clear from Reece Grant of Dagenham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge have some healthy competition brewing for places up front insists manager Peter Taylor, writes Jacob Ranson.

Daggers moved to bring in new strikers Reece Grant from Aldershot Town and Joe Quigley this summer to bolster their options.

The duo linked up well for a Grant goal in the 37th minute of their 1-1 draw against Southend United on Saturday at Victoria Road.

And the boss is delighted as existing attackers Angelo Balanta and Chike Kandi have also impressed in pre-season with the latter leading the scoring ranks.

"That's nice to see, with Angelo Balanta and Chike Kandi, who has been one of the best players in pre-season," said Taylor.

"We're happy. We want four players going for two positions as much as possible, so that makes it healthier."

The four will be battling it out for spots for the opening day fixture against Woking on August 3. And they will likely remain locked in a battle throughout the season.

